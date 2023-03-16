Who is KK Dixon and is she still Ja Morant's girlfriend?

KK Dixon is an American author and entrepreneur. She came into the limelight after it became public that she was dating the Memphis Grizzlies’ basketball player Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant. They have dated for approximately five years and are parents of a daughter Kaari Jaidyn Morant.

Even though KK Dixon is currently not into sports, she was a basketball player and volleyball player in college. She began dating Morant in 2017. Dixon has written a children’s book and owns an organisation that inspires and empowers people.

Full name Kadre Dixon Nickname KK Dixon Gender Female Date of birth 31 August 1999 Age 23 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Antoine, Arkansas, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Christal Father DeShannon Siblings 2 Relationship Dating Partner Ja Morant Children 1 College Fisk University Profession Author, entrepreneur Net worth $300 thousand

KK Dixon’s biography

She was born Kadre Dixon in Antoine, Arkansas, USA, to her parents, DeShannon and Christal. She grew up alongside two siblings, Tyrik Dixon, a basketball player for Missouri State University, and BrayLee Dixon, her younger sister. She is an American national of white ethnicity and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

As for her education, she took her undergraduate studies at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, where she also participated in volleyball and basketball.

KK Dixon’s age is 23 years as of March 2023. Tyrik Dixon’s sister was born on 31 August 1999. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

She is an entrepreneur and author. KK Dixon is the founder and CEO of Dixon Brands LLC. Dixon Brands LLC is an initiative that seeks to link up individuals while supporting and encouraging them to discover their potential and fulfil their lives. She is also an author and takes credit for writing a children’s book, Kaari & Kree's Ultimate Coloring & Activity Book.

The mother of one is also a rising social media personality with a significant audience on Instagram. Her account, created in November 2021, has approximately 44 thousand followers as of writing. She is fond of sharing her lifestyle photos on the page. Dixon has a second Instagram account where she posts random pictures.

Her net worth is alleged to be $300 thousand. Her net worth can be attributed to earnings from her occupation as an author and entrepreneur owning Dixon Brands LLC.

Ja Morant and KK Dixon’s relationship story reportedly began when they were in college. They met when Morant studied at Murray State University in 2017 and began dating. However, their relationship came out publicly in 2018.

After about two years into their relationship, the couple welcomed their firstborn child, Kaari Jaidyn Morant, on 7 August 2019. Kaari has an Instagram account jointly run by her parents and has amassed about 159 thousand followers as of writing.

The professional basketball player is not married. Even though he shares a child with KK Dixon, they have not tied the knot and are still dating.

Ja Morant’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 141 pounds (64 kilograms).

Who is Kadre Dixon? She is the eldest daughter of DeShannon and Christal Dixon, and she hails from Antoine, Arkansas, USA, but currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. When is KK Dixon’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 31 August every year and was born in 1999. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. What is KK Dixon’s nationality? She is an American national. What is KK Dixon’s occupation? Ja Morant’s GF is an author and entrepreneur owning Dixon Brands LLC. What is KK Dixon’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $300 thousand. Is KK Dixon Ja Morant’s wife? No, the duo is not married and is still dating. Does KK Dixon have a child? Yes, she is a mother of Kaari Jaidyn Morant born on 7 August 2019.

KK Dixon is an author and entrepreneur, but she is best recognised as basketball player Ja Morant’s girlfriend. The couple has been together for about five years and has a child. She currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

