Does Jimmy Butler have a wife? A peek at his relationship history

Jimmy Butler III is an American professional basketball player for the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2015. He previously played for Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. Aside from Jimmy's illustrious career and fame, his fans are curious to know about his personal life, especially his dating history. Does Jimmy Butler have a wife?

Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on November 20, 2014 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. Photo: Rocky Widner

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Butler is one of the best basketball players of all time. He has won many awards. Talking about his past relationships, Jimmy has been romantically involved with numerous A-list celebrities, such as Selena Gomez. However, neither of his relationships lasted for long. Find OUT more information about Jimmy Butler’s relationship history below.

Profile summary

Full name Jimmy Butler III Nickname Jimmy Buckets Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 1989 Age 33 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’7’’ Height in centimetres 201 Weight in pounds 229 Weight in kilograms 104 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Jimmy Butler II Mother Londa Butler Siblings 1 Marital status Dating Girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak Children 1 High school Tomball High School College Tyler Junior College, Profession Basketball player Instagram @jimmybutler Twitter @JimmyButler YouTube Jimmy Butler

Does Jimmy Butler have a wife?

Is Jimmy Butler married? No, he is not married and therefore does not have a wife. Although the basketball player is well known in the sports industry, he rarely shares information about his personal life, making it difficult for fans to know who he is dating.

Who is Jimmy Butler’s girlfriend?

Photo: @kaitlinnowak on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He is reportedly dating Kaitlin Nowak, a Polish-American model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Jimmy and Kaitlin were spotted together at Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. The two have been together for four years since 2019.

Does Jimmy Butler have a daughter with Kaitlin Nowak?

Yes, the two share a daughter named Rylee, born on 23 October 2019. Jimmy’s daughter was born the same year he was traded to the Miami Heat. He even missed the first three games of his debut NBA season with the Heat so he could be present for the birth of his daughter.

In a press interview, Jimmy said,

We won. Obviously, I'm a father. But I'm blessed beyond measure. I get to play basketball with some incredible guys, for an incredible organization. Life is good right now… It's fun. Hell, I get to be a dad, and I get to hoop.

Jimmy Butler's relationship history

The NBA star has also been romantically linked with other numerous high-profile women, ranging from musicians, actresses, models, and social media influencers in the past. Some of his relationships have been controversial, and little is known about them since he has not confirmed any details about them. Below are some of Jimmy Butler’s past rumoured relationships:

Charmaine Piula

Charmaine Piula is a former American basketball player who played for Southern Utah Thunderbirds. She currently works as a commercial line underwriting administrator at Auto-Owners Insurance, located in Draper, Utah. Charmaine is best recognized as the ex-girlfriend of NBA superstar Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy and Charmaine began dating in 2015, but the relationship did not last for long. They broke up in 2016.

Shay Mitchell

Actress Shay Mitchell attends 2016 ABC Freeform Upfront at Spring Studios on 7 April 2016 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Shay Mitchell is a Canadian actress, model, entrepreneur, and author. She is best known for starring as Emily Fields in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which earned her nominations for a People's Choice Award and six Teen Choice Awards.

Shay and Jimmy were reportedly dating in 2016 after being spotted together on a lunch date at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills on Saturday, sparking rumours of romance even though neither confirmed anything about the speculations. The two parted ways in 2018.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on 10 February 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Destiny Hope Cyrus, popularly known as Miley Cyrus, is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is most famous for her role as the lead in Disney Channels' TV show Hannah Montana. Miley and Butler sparked dating rumours in 2013 when Butler was playing for the Chicago Bulls. He attended her show at the B96 Summer Bash, hinting at the fans about their romance.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 13 March 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is an American singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman. She is from Grand Prairie, Texas, United States. Jimmy and Selena sparked romance rumours at the end of 2020 after they were spotted having dinner in New York. However, neither of them has confirmed these speculations. Therefore, it is still unknown whether they ever shared anything beyond friendship.

Fast facts about Jimmy Butler

Who is Jimmy Butler? He is an American professional basketball player for the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Where is Jimmy Butler from? He was born in Houston, Texas, United States of America. How old is Jimmy Butler? He is 33 years old as of 2023. He was born on 14 September 1989. Did Jimmy Butler get married? No, the NBA star is not yet married. Who is Jimmy Butler dating? He is reportedly dating Kaitlin Nowak, a Polish-American model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Are Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak still together? The two are seemingly dating. They have been together since 2019. However, they keep their relationship private. Does Jimmy Butler have a child? Yes, he has a daughter called Rylee. Where does Jimmy Butler live? The American NBA star currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States of America.

Does Jimmy Butler have a wife? No, the NBA star is not yet married. Although Jimmy is well-known in the sports industry, he keeps his romantic life private. Jimmy Butler is one of the NBA's most celebrated players. He has been playing for the Miami Heat of the NBA since 2019. Before that, he played for various other teams, including Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers.

READ ALSO: Brenda Harvey-Richie’s biography: who is Lionel Richie’s ex-wife?

Legit.ng recently published Brenda Harvey-Richie’s biography. She is an American entrepreneur, television personality, and music composer. She was born on 2 September 1952 in Brewton, Alabama, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Brenda Harvey-Richie is the CEO and president of Brenda Richie Music Publishing Company. She is widely recognized for being Lionel Richie’s ex-wife. Her ex-husband is a renowned American singer, songwriter, record producer, and TV personality. Brenda and Lionel got married in October 1975 and divorced in August 1993.

Source: Legit.ng