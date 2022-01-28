Yasmyn Switzer’s biography: age, parents, sisters, baby, partner

Yasmyn Switzer is an American-based YouTuber and Instagram star who has converted social media to share stories regarding her teenage pregnancy journey and motherhood in general. In addition, she often uploads Q&A reaction videos, vlogs, and videos related to her child.

The social media influencer posing for a photo with her daughter. Photo: @yasmynswitzer

Where does Yasmyn Switzer live? The social media influencer currently lives in the United States of America. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Yasmyn Switzer

Yasmyn Switzer Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 8 February 2001

8 February 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: The United States of America

The United States of America Current residence: The United States of America

The United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 126

126 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Logan Dominick

Logan Dominick Children: 3

3 School: Eleanor Roosevelt - High School

Eleanor Roosevelt - High School Profession: YouTuber, social media star, and Instagram star

YouTuber, social media star, and Instagram star Net worth: $283,000

Instagram: @yasmynswitzer

Yasmyn Switzer's biography

The YouTuber was born in the United States of America. Does Yasmyn Switzer have sisters? Yes, she has two younger sisters, who often appear on her social media posts.

Who are Yasmyn Switzer's parents? While the YouTuber has not disclosed many details about her parents, she has uploaded several videos featuring them.

The Instagram star posing for a photo with Logan Dominick and their kids. Photo: @yasmynswitzer

Where did Yasmyn Switzer go to high school?

The social media sensation graduated from Eleanor Roosevelt - High School.

How old is Yasmyn Switzer?

The social media influencer was born on 8 February 2001. Therefore, as of 2022, Yasmyn Switzer's age is 21 years.

What is Yasmyn's zodiac sign? According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Rise to stardom

Yasmyn Switzer, the teenage mom, started her YouTube channel in 2013 with her debut video titled Pregnant at 16: Single Teen Mom Story Time. She spoke about the circumstances that led to her pregnancy and how her life changed afterwards. Her constant uploads on social media platforms immensely led to her prominence as a teenage-mother content creator.

The social media influencer is open about her personal life and often creates engaging and informative videos for her audience. Consequently, she has garnered over 851k subscribers and 106 million views on YouTube.

Aside from YouTube, she is a dynamic personality on Instagram, where she often uploads photos of her family. As of February 2022, she boasts 416k followers.

The dynamic couple posing for a photo holding their kids. Photo: @yasmynswitzer

Personal life

After the social media star finished high school, she started living with her relatives, where she worked as a lifeguard at a beach during Summer. During this period, Yasmyn Switzer met her baby daddy, whose name remains a mystery. They were together for five months.

How did Yasmyn Switzer derive her baby's name?

Later on 11 June 2018, she welcomed a baby girl. She named her baby after her mother's best friend, Laela Juliana, who died of leukaemia. A few days after her delivery, she met Logan Dominick, and the two started dating.

Yasmyn Switzer and Logan Dominick's relationship

Are Yasmyn Switzer and Logan still together? Yes, they are still together. In fact, after ten months of dating, Yasmyn discovered she was pregnant for Logan. Although the couple had not planned for it, they were glad. After a few months, they welcomed yet another baby girl, Analia Rae. She often uploads photos of her kids on her official Instagram account.

Is Yasmin Switzer pregnant again?

The social media influencer had uploaded photos and videos on her social media platforms displaying her bump. In the photo, she is 39 weeks pregnant. In one of her Instagram posts, she uploaded a picture with a caption,

Maybe our last pic as a fam of 4? Hopefully? Any day now

While the post suggested that she was a few days due, she later uploaded photos of her newborn baby called Millie-Isla Moon.

A photo of the social media influencer nursing her newborn baby. Photo: @yasmynswitzer

How tall is Switzer?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and she weighs 126 lbs or 57 kg. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

What is Yasmyn Switzer's net worth?

How much does Yasmyn Switzer make? Unfortunately, no verified sources state how much the social media influencer is worth. However, according to Net Worth Spot, she has an estimated net worth of around $283,000. She primarily earns her income from her online endeavours.

Yasmin Switzer is one rising social media star who has become a sought-after personality over a short period. As a result, she boasts a massive following on social media.

