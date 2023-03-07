Who is Amariah Morales, Jay Kinda Funny (Jay All Day)’s girlfriend

Amariah Morales is a young social media star, model, and influencer from the United States. She is widely known as the girlfriend of the American comedian and content creator Jay Kinda Funny. The content creator shares challenges, lip-syncs, pranks, fashion, fashion, and lifestyle content on her social media accounts.

Amariah Morales draws inspiration from the American television personality named Kyle Jenner. The young model graced pages of reputable magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. Morales is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova. The internet sensation currently resides in Orlando, Florida, United States.

Full name Amariah Morales Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 2001 Age 21 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth South Lake Tahoe, California, United States Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 38-25-39 Body measurements in centimetres 97-64-99 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 4 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Jay Kinda Funny University University of Central Florida Profession Model, TikTok star, social media personality Net worth $1 million

Amariah Morales’ bio

The social media personality hails from South Lake Tahoe, California, United States. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Between 2009 and 2017, she lived on an Air Force base in Aviano, Italy, together with her family.

Amaria has two younger brothers and two sisters. The social media star has not revealed her parents' names, but they come from Mexico and Puerto Rico, North America. In 2018, she posted a picture with her mom during Mother's Day.

While in high school, she used to play softball and was a member of the soccer teams. She studied at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida. The Instagram model has lived in other states, including Colorado, California, and Nevada.

How old is Amariah Morales?

Amariah Morales’ age is 21 years as of March 2023. She was born on 18 April 2001; her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Amariah Morales do for a living?

Jay All Day’s girlfriend is a model, TikTok star, and social media influencer. The model frequently posts her modelling shots on Instagram, boasting over 445 thousand followers at the time of writing. She partners with the American fast fashion retail company Fashion Nova. Amariah is also active , with over 51 thousand followers.

The internet sensation created her TikTok account in 2020. She frequently uploads lip-syncs, dance, pranks and challenge videos. She has over 1.9 million followers and over 25 million likes on the short video-sharing platform at the time of writing.

What is Amariah Morales’ net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She earns income from social media endeavours, particularly brand endorsements from various modelling agencies.

Personal life

The social media star is in a relationship with the American YouTuber Jay All Day, also known by many as Jay Kinda Funny. The duo got engaged in October 2021 and have been together since then. Amariah Morales and her boyfriend occasionally collaborate in content creation, especially on TikTok and YouTube.

What is Amariah Morales’ height?

Jay Kinda Funny’s girlfriend stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 125 pounds or 57 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 38-25-39 (97-64-99 centimetres).

Fast facts about Amariah Morales

Who is Amariah Morales? She is a model and social media sensation from the United States. What is Amariah Morales’ age? The American model is 21 years old as of 2023. Who is Jay All Day’s girlfriend? Jay All Day’s girlfriend is Amariah Morales. When is Amariah Morales’ birthday? The internet star celebrates her birthday on 18 April. What is Amariah Morales’ height? She is 5 feet 5 inches tall or 165 centimetres. What does Amariah Morales do for a living? She is a model, TikTok star, and social media influencer. What is Amariah Morales’ net worth? The young model’s net worth is alleged to be around $1 million.

Amariah Morales is a content creator, model and social media influencer. She boasts a massive following on different platforms, particularly Instagram and TikTok. She is also widely known to many as Jay All Day’s girlfriend.

