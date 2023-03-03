Brenda Harvey-Richie’s biography: who is Lionel Richie’s ex-wife?

Brenda Harvey-Richie is an entrepreneur, television personality and music composer from the United States of America. She is well recognized as Lionel Richie’s ex-wife. Her ex-husband is a prominent American singer, songwriter, record producer, and television personality.

Lionel Richie’s ex-wife, Brenda Harvey. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lionel Richie’s ex-wife? She is called Brenda Harvey-Richie, an accomplished businessperson and music composer. She is the CEO and president of Brenda Richie Music Publishing Company. Lionel and Brenda were together, as a couple, for 18 years.

Full name Brenda Harvey-Richie Gender Female Date of birth 2 September 1952 Age 70 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Brewton, Alabama, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Marshal Harvey Mother Lucille Harvey Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Children 1 High school Southern Normal School University Tuskegee University Profession Entrepreneur, music composer, reality TV personality Net worth $2.25 million Twitter @BrendaRichie

Brenda Harvey-Richie’s biography

The music composer was born in Brewton, Alabama, United States, where she was raised. She is an American national of African-American heritage. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Brenda’s parents are Marshall Harvey and Lucille Harvey. Her father was an American Marine Corps Marshal and World War II veteran, while her mother was a schoolteacher who taught English and Social Studies at Southern Normal High School. Brenda grew up alongside her brother, Stephen Harvey, and sister, Perri Reid.

The American entrepreneur completed her secondary education at Southern Normal High School in 1970. She later enrolled at Tuskegee University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Clinical/Medical Social Work in 1974.

Is Brenda Harvey-Richie related to Steve Harvey?

No, they are not related. Brenda happens to have a brother who share a name with the American television host, producer, actor, and comedian. Through an Instagram post, Brenda cleared up the rumours by sharing a TikTok video from her niece, Marcia, who was reportedly said to be Steve Harvey's ex-wife.

How old is Brenda Harvey-Richie?

Joel Madden, Lionel Richie' s ex-wife and Nicole Richie attend Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Launch "Text CHILD to 90999". Photo: Jeff Vespa

Source: Getty Images

The American businesswoman is 70 years old as of 2023. When was Brenda Harvey-Richie born? She was born on 2 September 1952. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Brenda Harvey-Richie do for a living?

She is an entrepreneur, reality TV personality and music composer. She is the CEO and president of Brenda Richie Music Publishing Company, located in Los Angeles, California, United States. She has worked at the company since 1993.

According to her IMDb profile, she has composed a few songs, including Lionel Richie Feat. Blake Shelton: Your Are, Lionel Richie: Penny Lover and Lionel Richie: You Are. She also appeared in the reality television shows Life with La Toya and The Simple Life.

What is Brenda Harvey-Richie's net worth?

The Los Angeles-based entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $2.25 million. Her music and entrepreneurship career is her primary source of income.

Is Brenda Harvey-Richie married?

Brenda is currently divorced. She got married to her college sweetheart Lionel Richie on 28 October 1975. The two began dating from their college days. They do not have a child together, however, they adopted a girl named Nicole Camille in 1983 when she was two years and legally adopted her when she was nine.

Brenda and Richie separated in 1986, but their divorcé was finalized on 9 August 1993. After the divorce, her ex-husband married Diana Alexander Richie on 12 December 1995. They have a daughter named Sofia and a son named Miles. Harvey and Diana divorced in 2003.

Brenda Harvey's ex-husband is a renowned American singer, songwriter, record producer, and television personality. He first rose to stardom in the 1970s as a songwriter and the co-lead singer of the Motown group Commodores.

Actress Nicole Richie (L) and her mom arrive at The American Cinema Editors' 54th Annual ACE Eddie Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 15 February 2004. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Brenda Harvey-Richie's height and weight

Lionel Richie’s wife stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She weighs approximately 137 pounds or 62 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Brenda Harvey-Richie? She is an American music composer, television personality and entrepreneur best known for being Lionel Richie's ex-wife. Where is Brenda Harvey-Richie from? She was born in Brewton, Alabama, United States of America. What nationality is Brenda Harvey-Richie? She is an American national. What is Brenda Harvey-Richie's age? She is 70 years old as of 2023. She was born on 2 September 1952. What is Brenda Harvey’s height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. What is Brenda-Harvey-Richie’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $2.25 million. Where is Brenda Harvey-Richie now? She is currently the CEO and president of Brenda Richie Music Publishing Company in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who are Brenda Harvey-Richie’s parents? Her father is Marshall Harvey, and her mother is Lucille Harvey.

Brenda Harvey-Richie is an American entrepreneur, reality TV personality and music composer. She is the president and CEO of Brenda Richie Music Publishing Company. Brenda came into the spotlight as Lionel Richie's ex-wife. The two married in October 1975 and divorced in August 1993.

