Caleb Coffee’s biography: age, height, family, girlfriend

Who is Caleb Coffee? He is a young TikTok star, content creator and social media influencer from the United States of America. He first gained recognition for his appearances on his father’s videos on Vine in 2013. He is also known for sharing workout, pranks and comedy-related videos on TikTok, where he has amassed a vast following.

Photo: @caleb_coffee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Caleb Coffee is a young American social media influencer with a significant following on different social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram. He comes from a family of content creators and social media stars. Caleb frequently appears on his father's social media pages.

Profile summary

Real name Caleb Coffee Gender Male Date of birth 28 March 2005 Age 17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth California, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Jason Coffee Mother Chassy Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, content creator, social media influencer TikTok @calebcoffee

Caleb Coffee's biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in California, United States, but currently resides in Texas, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His parents are Jason and Chassy. Caleb Coffee’s father is a popular social media influencer popularly known on TikTok and YouTube.

He grew up alongside two siblings, a younger brother named Isaac and an elder sister named Peyton. Caleb Coffee's sister is also a social media sensation with a huge fan base on TikTok. His brother is a dancer and singer.

How old is Caleb Coffee?

The young American TikTok star is 17 years old as of 2022. When is Caleb Coffee’s birthday? He was born on 28 March 2005.

What is Caleb Coffee’s profession?

Caleb is a TikTok star, content creator and social media influencer best known as one of the members of the Coffee family. He commands a massive following on TikTok, with over 11 million followers and almost 427 million likes as of this writing. He mainly shares workout videos, pranks and relatable comedy content.

He is also famous and active on Instagram, with over 1.1 million followers. He also has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 3 November 2021. Currently, the channel has almost 1.6 thousand subscribers. He uploads the same content that he shares on TikTok. Caleb also frequently appears in his father’s videos.

Who is Caleb Coffee's girlfriend?

The social media influencer is not dating anyone now; he is presumed single. However, he was previously in a romantic relationship with his fellow TikTok star Brooklyn Van Zandt.

How tall is Caleb Coffee?

The online content creator stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 126 pounds or 57 kilograms.

Fast facts about Caleb Coffee

What does Caleb Coffee do? He is an online content creator and social media influencer popularly known on TikTok and Instagram. Where is Caleb Coffee from? He was born in California, United States of America. What is Caleb Coffee's age? He is 17 years old as of 2022. He was born on 28 March 2005. Who is Caleb Coffee's brother? He is called Isaac, a dancer, singer and guitar player. What is Caleb Coffee's height? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. Who is Caleb Coffee's dad? He is called Jason Coffee; he is a popular social media influencer known on YouTube and TikTok. Where does Caleb Coffee live now? The online personality currently resides in Texas, United States. Who is Caleb Coffee dating? He is presumed single. He formerly dated his fellow TikTok star, Brooklyn Van Zandt.

Caleb Coffee is a TikTok star and social media influencer. He boasts a massive following on different platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram. He entertains his fans with workout videos, pranks and comedy skits. He currently resides in Texas, United States.

READ ALSO: Riyaz Aly’s biography: age, height, net worth, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published Riyaz Aly’s biography. Riyaz Aly is a popular Indian TikTok star, social media influencer and model with a huge following on various social media accounts. He was born on 14 September 2003 in Jaigaon, India, and resides in Mumbai, India.

Riyaz Aly gained public attention on TikTok for his entertaining content, such as lip-syncing and comedy skits. He is also known on Instagram for sharing modelling and fashion-related content. As a result, he boasts a massive following on the platforms. He also collaborates with other TikTok stars, such as Neha Kakkar and Hannah Stocking, to create content.

Source: Legit.ng