Ademola Lookman looks set to make history as the sixth Nigerian to win the CAF Player of the Year award

The 27-year-old forward has been in phenomenal form this year, capped by a remarkable performance for club and country

Lookman’s efforts in 2024 have earned him numerous award nominations including the CAF Player of the Year award

Ademola Lookman has been ranked as the favourite to win the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year following an excellent campaign for Atalanta and Nigeria.

The 27-year-old forward is aiming to become the sixth Nigerian to win the prestigious continental award after being named among the top five finalists by CAF.

According to CAF online, Lookman will battle for the CAF Player of the Year award against Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa).

The Atalanta forward will join legends like Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amunike (1994), Victor Ikpeba (1997), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 & 1999), and most recently, Victor Osimhen (2023) as previous Nigerians who have won the award.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award will take place in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, December 16.

Breakdown of Lookman’s achievements in 2024

Here, Legit.ng gives a comprehensive breakdown of Lookman’s personal achievements in 2024 as he vies for the CAF Player of the Year award.

AFCON silver medal success with Nigeria

Lookman played a pivotal role for the Super Eagles as they clinched the silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

The Atalanta forward scored three vital goals to propel the Super Eagles to the final where they eventually lost 2-1 to host nation Ivory Coast.

Lookman was also included in the 2024 AFCON Team of the Year for his outstanding performances in the competition.

Atalanta’s MVP for the 2023/24 season

Lookman also had the highest goal contributions for Atalanta in the 2023/24 season as he was voted the club’s Most Valuable Player for the campaign.

The Nigerian forward had an impressive 27-goal contribution in all competitions, netting 17 goals and creating 10 assists for La Dea last season.

Europa League final heroics for Atalanta

Lookman was voted as Man of the Match as Atalanta won the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history after a 3-0 bashing of Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

The 27-year-old forward also became the first player to score a hat-trick in the Europa League final and the first to score three goals in a one-legged Men’s European final since Pierino Prati in 1969.

Ballon d’Or and Globe Soccer Award nominations

Following a brilliant season with Atalanta, Lookman also became the first Atalanta player to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or awards where he finished 14th overall.

The Nigerian forward is also nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards where he will contend for the top prize alongside superstars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe.

Lookman speaks ahead of 2024 CAF POTY Awards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has disclosed that it is a privilege to be named among the nominees for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

The Nigerian forward further said it will be a special moment if he is crowned the winner of the prestigious award but his main focus is on the pitch.

