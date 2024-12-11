Nigerian social media commentator and TikTok Star Oloba Salo is back at his usual rants after he resurfaced online

Salo earlier called out the Nigerian police for not looking for his shooters, and in another video, he mentioned his rivals Portable and DJ Chicken

Salo's viral clip has now sparked a lot of conversations online, as many tried to understand why he said the things he said

Oloba Salo, whose real name is Ojesanmi Afeez, caught the attention of many social media users after the statement he made during his TikTok live.

Following the unfortunate shooting incident which involved the content creator, he resurfaced on social media to show fans that he is healthy.

However, in his short return, he made several controversial statements. In the video recording sighted by Legit.ng, Oloba Salo was seen explaining how he was shot in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Salo noted that he was shot twice in the stomach and would have been killed if they had not run out of bullets. He also emphatically maintained that they were not armed robbers but hired assassins.

Salo criticises men who shot him

Furthermore, Salo questioned what he could have done to warrant such treatments, adding that they should have killed Portable or DJ Chicken.

Salo asked why they would want to kill a breadwinner like him when they could have taken him into the bush and beat him up if he ever wronged them.

His contentious statement soon travelled far and wide on social media. While some took it seriously, others did it with a pinch of salt.

Oloba Salo breaks silence since shooting

Legit.ng previously reported that Oloba Salo, who was hospitalized after being shot in the leg, has resurfaced on social media.

You would recall that his best friends Tunde Perry and Toyin Abraham came forward to explain the severity of his situation as they claimed an N12 Million deposit was made.

Speaking in a new video, Oloba Salo pleaded with the Nigerian Police to please find his shooters, who are still walking freely out there.

