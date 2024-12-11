Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji recently spoke with Legit.ng at the private premiere of Funke Akindele's Everybody Loves Jenifa movie

The movie star talked about the rise in popularity of epic movies and its connection with newly established film villages

Lateef also shared how he handles negative comments from trolls, his thoughts about Funke Akindele and more

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji is a movie star who has won many fans for his acting prowess, relatively scandal-free lifestyle, versatility, and more.

Legit.ng caught up with him at the recently held premiere of Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa movie.

During a brief chat, Lateef spoke about the trending discussion on the rise of epic movies in Nollywood.

Lateef Adedimeji speaks on Nollywood, his work relationship with Funke Akindele and more. Photos: @adedimejilateef, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

More historical movies have been produced recently. While fans enjoy them, this has also raised the question of what has led to their recent popularity, with some claiming that it has to do with the film villages that have been established.

The Lisabi star shared his thoughts on the matter. According to Adedimeji, epic stories are our stories, and they need to be told. He added that people have forgotten our traditions, and these movies are a way to remind them.

He said:

“It’s our stories, we need to tell our stories, we need to start telling original stories of who we are. We’ve forgotten the culture, we’ve forgotten the tradition and we need to bring it back for the new generation to know that we have history that they need to know about so telling epic stories is not wrong at all. That is our story, it is who we are and we need to tell the people.”

How Lateef Adedimeji handles social media trolls

During the interview, Adedimeji Lateef also spoke about the issue of trolling, which has plagued many celebrities. The movie star shared how he handles the negativity that sometimes comes his way from netizens, especially on his page.

According to him, he tries to remain positive at all times while ignoring the negativity. Adedimeji stated that he is able to do this as long as he's on the right path.

In his words:

“You don’t need to dwell on the negativity, be on the positive side all of the time as long as you know that you’re on the right path and you’re doing what is right.”

Lateef Adedimeji speaks on working with Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is one movie star who has faced a series of controversies, with claims making the rounds that she is not the easiest person to work with.

During the chat with Adedimeji, he shut down the rumours by sharing his work experience with her.

According to him, the Everybody Loves Jenifa star actress is a professional who knows her job and the perfect way to execute her ideas. Adedimeji Lateef also described Funke Akindele as an amazing person.

In his words:

“She’s a beautiful, amazing person and a professional to the core. She knows about the job, she knows what it takes and she knows how to go about it. She’s an amazing person.”

Funke Akindele vibes with TikTok influencers

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele had a great time at her movie premiere, which took place on December 8, 2024.

Many entertainment industry stars were spotted at the actress' event, as she took them on a journey into the world of 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'.

A video of Akindele chilling and vibing with TikTok influencers like Peller warmed the hearts of many netizens.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng