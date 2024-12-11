Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor buzzed the internet after a video of her recent interview emerged online

Phyna recently spoke to TVC at an event where she shared her reason for ditching her family

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, as many wondered why she was comfortable discussing her family on air

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, aka Phyna, has opened up about her decision to drop her family name, Otabor.

In an interview with TVC's Theophilus Elamah, Phyna revealed that she made this choice because she felt neglected by her family.

She expressed her frustration with constantly seeking validation and attention from her loved ones, only to be ignored. Phyna stated that she has reached a breaking point and no longer wants to beg for their presence in her life.

In the clip, Phyna said she was embracing her independence and prioritizing her own well-being, free from the stress and emotional burden of seeking family validation.

Her conversation with the media house spurred a reaction online as many questioned her reason for bringing her family issues to the public.

Watch the interview below:

Phyna trends over interview about family

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@thedavidodiase:

"On National TV? Issoryt."

@oc_graphix:

"Madam take your family issues out of SM. . We don't care to know."

@pretty_lynder:

"Hmmm. I understand her pain. Sending you love bby girl,always put yourself first."

@cassie_collections:

"I understand u gal👍👍 thank you for@choosing you."

@iammiriana:

"If leaving makes you happy then go for it baby girl."

@prettycool222:

"The pain 😢so sorry dear."

@hali_black:

"It is well with you phyna. Only the evill one would find it difficult Understanding your plight."

Deeone unveils his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that comedian Deeone responded to BBNaija's Phyna, who described him with unkind words and insulted his family.

Deeone posted several pictures of his mother sitting in a car, noting that she owned the latest automobile and was living a good life.

He added that his decision to act on social media does not mean he may not be living better than Phyna, which sparked reactions online.

