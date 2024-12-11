Afe Babalola & Co. filed a defamation suit against Dele Farotimi, accusing him of making false statements in his book

Farotimi, arrested by the Ekiti police on December 3, faces charges of defamation and cyberbullying, with the police accusing him of spreading false information about Afe Babalola

The suit seeks N500 million in damages, an injunction to halt the sale of Farotimi’s book, and the seizure of all copies

Afe Babalola & Co., led by senior advocate Kehinde Ogunwumiju, has filed a defamation suit against Dele Farotimi, accusing the activist of making false and defamatory statements in his book Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.

Farotimi, who was arrested by the Ekiti police last Tuesday, December 3, faces charges of defamation and cyberbullying following his comments about Afe Babalola.

Dele Farotimi gets N500m defamation lawsuit from Afe Babalola

The police had accused Farotimi of spreading false information, leading to a 12-count charge related to cybercrime.

However, on Monday, December 9, the activist was granted bail. He appeared in court again on Tuesday for his defamation case, with the legal proceedings continuing.

However, in a suit, filed on Friday, December 6, Ogunwumiju sought N500 million in damages and an interlocutory injunction to stop the sale and distribution of Farotimi's book, both physically and online, Vanguard reported.

"We are asking the court to prevent the further publication and sale of the book through bookstores such as Amazon, Rovingheights, and others.

"We also request the seizure of all copies of the book wherever they are found, including in physical stores worldwide," Ogunwumiju said.

Ogunwumiju also demands that Farotimi issue a public apology in two national newspapers, further emphasizing the need to safeguard Babalola’s reputation, The Cable reported.

Court grants Dele Farotimi N50m bail

the Ekiti state magistrate court on Monday, December 9, granted Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer and author, a N50 million bail in the defamation case filed by Afe Babalola (SAN).

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, made this disclosure in a post on Monday accompanied by a video and photos shared on his X page.

According to Sowore, the bail conditions require Farotimi to provide a surety with landed property and other requirements.

