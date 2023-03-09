Who is Tyrus' wife, Ingrid Rinck? Her bio, nationality, net worth

Who is Tyrus' wife? Ingrid Rinck is the wife of the famous American professional wrestler, actor, and TV cable political commentator George Murdoch popularly known by the stage name Tyrus. She is a well-known fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur. Ingrid is the founder and CEO of Sensible Meals.

Photo: @ingridrinck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tyrus' wife realized she had a passion for fitness when she was 15. She, therefore, attended a fitness class, and after a year, she became a fitness instructor in the same class. Since then, she has been a fitness trainer, winning several awards and acquiring over 40 certificates.

Profile summary

Full name Ingrid Rinck Gender Female Date of birth 24 April 1981 Age 41 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States Current residence Mandeville, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Gary Rinck Children 3 Marital status Married Husband George Murdoch (Tyrus) Profession Fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur Net worth $2 million

Tyrus' wife's biography

The fitness enthusiast was born in the United States. Ingrid Rinck's father is called Gary Rinck, a former restaurant owner in the United States. After completing her high school education, Ingrid did not attend college. She currently resides in Mandeville, Louisiana, United States.

How old is Tyrus' wife?

The American entrepreneur is 41 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 24 April 1981. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Tyrus' wife, Ingrid, is an entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, best recognized for helping people lose weight by eating healthy. She initially owned a gym before closing it down to focus on her meal prep company, Sensible Meals. Her father helped her set up the company in 2014, but what motivated her to start it was her son, Rhett, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

As she was preparing special meals for her son, she also incorporated them into the family's regular diet. Later she discovered that she had lost weight by eating healthy, and therefore got inspired to start Sensible Meals to help people lose weight and at the same time eat healthy.

In September 2021, the company was closed temporarily for construction as its facilities had been damaged during hurricane iIda. However, they never communicated again on social media, which seemed to have been closed indefinitely.

Most of her employees were women, especially single mothers, as she loves supporting them financially, having been a single mom before her marriage with Tyrus. In addition, she founded the Leading Ladies League.

She later created The Rinck Routine (TRR) website, where she charges a subscription fee of $49.99 per month. It is an online workout class designed for a delicate balance of dance, yoga and pilates. She helps people lose weight naturally but at the same time maintain the feminine posture.

What is Ingrid Rinck's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Overall, her wealth is attributed to earnings from her career as a fitness enthusiast.

Is Tyrus still married to Ingrid Rinck?

Yes, the couple is still an item. In April 2020, Tyrus confirmed that they and that he proposed to her wife after spending years in marriage. However, it is unclear of the exact year they got married.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Georgie Jane Murdoch, on 7 March 2014. Ingrid has two sons, Rhett and Rock, from her previous marriage. The information about Ingrid Rinck's first husband remains a mystery. Tyrus is also said to have two other children, a daughter and a son.

Tyrus is an American professional wrestler, currently signed under National Wrestling Alliance. He was previously a wrestler for WWE as Brodus Clay. Tyrus is also an actor and TV cable political commentator on Fox News.

Ingrid Rinck's height and weight

The fitness enthusiast is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. She also weighs approximately 130 pounds or 59 kilograms. According to her Instagram bio, she lost 150 pounds naturally.

Fast facts about Ingrid Rinck

Who is Ingrid Rinck? She is an entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast. What is Ingrid Rinck's nationality? She is an American citizen. What is Ingrid Rinck's age? She is 41 years old as of March 2023. Who is Ingrid Rinck's husband? She is married to Tyrus, an American professional wrestler. What is Ingrid Rinck's net worth? The American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $2 million. How tall is Ingrid Rinck? She is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. Does Ingrid Rinck have children? Yes, she has three children two sons, Rhett and Rock, and a daughter named Georgie.

Ingrid Rinck is an American fitness enthusiast widely recognized as Tyrus' wife. While her marriage with the professional wrestler made her famous, she has achieved quite a lot in her fitness career. She is a mother of three children.

READ ALSO: Who is Kate McKinnon's partner? Meet the elusive Jackie Abbott

Legit.ng recently published Jackie Abbott's biography. She is a photographer, writer, and actress. Jackie is known for her appearance in short movies such as Thirst and New Amsterdam. She made her acting debut in 2016.

Jackie Abbott was born in Stamford, Connecticut, United States. She is best known for her romantic relationship with an American actress, writer and comedian, Kate McKinnon. The two have been reported to be together since 2016. Jackie currently lives in New York, United States.

Source: Legit.ng