The APC has ruled out the possibility of a merger between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election

Bala Ibrahim, the APC national publicity director, expressed confidence that no alliance would be strong enough to stop Tinubu in 2027

The APC's comment was a response to Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, that his principal and Obi have learnt their lesson in the 2023 election and are willing to work together in 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the possibility of a coalition between opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, posing a threat to President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027. According to Bala Ibrahim, the APC's National Publicity Director, such an alliance would not be potent enough to stop Tinubu's re-election bid.

Ibrahim's statement was in response to comments made by Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, who disclosed that Atiku and Obi had learned from their past mistakes and were willing to unite to defeat the APC. However, Ibrahim remains confident that the APC would emerge victorious in 2027 despite any potential coalition between opposition leaders.

Obi speaks on alliance ahead of 2027

According to The Punch, Obi's media aide, Umar Ibrahim, has also addressed the issue, stating that his principal is committed to collaborating with anyone who shares his vision for a better Nigeria. However, he emphasized that Obi's commitment to collaboration is not limited to any particular individual or party.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have expressed concerns that a coalition between Atiku and Obi may not defeat the APC. They argue that Nigerians must demand credible elections and form a coalition of trustworthy leaders to spearhead a rescue movement that serves the nation's collective interest.

Political parties and politicians have started making permutations three years before the 2027 presidential election. President Tinubu's economic policies had been a major drive of their moves. On the other hand, the ruling APC was not sitting back.

2027 Presidency: Atiku replies Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has responded to the call that President Bola Tinubu should be allowed to complete his second tenure before shifting power to the North.

Paul Ibe, a media adviser to Atiku, posited that in 2027, the South would have spent 17 years in the presidency while the North would have spent 11 years questioning the equity and fairness of the call to support Tinubu.

Atiku also questioned if President Tinubu had done what would earn him a second term in the presidency.

