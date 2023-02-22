Ooni of Ife’s biography: age, wives, children, net worth, palace

The current Ooni of Ife is Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. He ascended the throne on 7 December 2015, and has been the leader of the Yoruba people for more than five years. With the title comes the responsibility of being the Ife’s traditional ruler and spiritual leader.

Before assuming the throne, Ooni of Ife was thriving in the corporate world, working as a certified accountant and doing business in the real estate industry. He became king in December 2015. The rule is married to six wives and has two children.

Profile summary

Full name Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Gender Male Date of birth 17 October 1974 Age 48 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Ife, Osun State, Nigeria Current residence Osun State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islam, Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Princess Margaret Wuraola Sidikatu Abegbe Ogunwusi Father Prince John Oluropo Ogunwusi Siblings 6 Relationship status Married Partners 6 Children 2 School Layola College Ibadan, St Peter’s Secondary School College The Polytechnic of Ibadan Profession Accountant, realtor Net worth $75 million Instagram @ooniadimulaife

Ooni of Ife’s biography

What is Ooni of Ife’s history? He was born Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi in Ife, Osun State, Nigeria, and is the third-born child of Princess Margaret Wuraola Sidikatu Abegbe and Prince John Oluropo Ogunwusi. He was raised alongside six siblings, Adetunji Ogunwusi, Adebimpe Daudu, Folashade Fadairo, Abimbola Adegboyega Ogunwusi, Folusho Adepemi, and Adesola Olojede.

He went to Subuola Memorial Nursery and Primary School in Ibadan for elementary studies. Ooni of Ife began his high school studies at Loyola College, Ibadan and completed his studies at St. Peters Secondary School. He later joined The Polytechnic of Ibadan, where he pursued a course in accounting.

How old is Ooni of Ife?

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is 48 years old as of March 2023. He was born on 17 October 1974. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Ooni of Ife is a professional accountant and realtor. Having completed his studies in accountancy, he is an accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He ventured into the real estate industry and is thriving as a realtor and is a member of the Institute of Directors and the Global Real Estate Institute. He was the managing director of Howard Roark Gardens Limited, which constructed Jacob Mews Estate and Lakeview real estate.

How did Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi become Ooni of Ife?

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi contested for the throne of Ooni of Ife on 26 October 2015 with 26 other contenders and emerged victorious. On 7 December 2015, he assumed office after being crowned the 51st Ooni of Ife.

Where does Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi live now? He lives in Ooni of Ife’s palace in Osun State, Nigeria. The palace holds a lot of significance to the Yoruba people as it is where the king lives and is the archive of the tribe’s history and culture. The palace also serves as a court for solving disputes.

What is Ooni of Ife’s net worth?

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s net worth is alleged to be $75 million. He made his wealth from his real estate businesses, having been in the industry for over 13 years doing major construction projects.

How many wives does Ooni of Ife have?

The Yoruba king has six wives. He married his six wives in two months, between September 2022 and October 2022.

1. Mariam Anako

His first wife is Mariam Anako, whom he married on 6 October 2022. She is from Ebira, Kogi State, Nigeria, and was a manager at Nestoil Limited, a Nigerian oil and gas company.

2. Olori Elizabeth Akinmuda

The king’s second wife is Olori Elizabeth Akinmuda, who he married shortly after tying the knot with Mariam Anako. Elizabeth, from Ondo State, Nigeria, reportedly works as an electronic data processor in Scotland.

3. Olori Tobi Philips

Olori Tobi Philips is the king’s third wife, whom he married on 9 October 2022. Tobi hails from Okitipupa, Ondo State, Nigeria. She is a fashion designer, model, and entrepreneur owning QTP luxury fashion.

4. Olori Ashley Adegoke

On 14 October 2022, Ooni of Ife married his fourth wife, Olori Ashley Adegoke. Princess Ashley comes from the royal lineage of the Lafogido ruling house, and she is a master’s degree holder in accounting and finance from the University of Greenwich, UK. Ashley is an entrepreneur and philanthropist running a self-titled foundation.

5. Ronke Ademiluyi

His fifth wife, Ronke Ademiluyi, is a fashion entrepreneur. She tied the knot with the king on 20 October 2022. Ronke founded the African Fashion Week London in 2012 and has produced over 20 fashion events in Africa and Europe.

6. Temitope Adesegun

Ooni of Ife’s new wife is Temitope Adesegun. She is a media personality who anchored Health-Wise show for about four years. She graduated from the University of Lagos with a degree in business administration. Her marriage to the king took place on 24 October 2022.

Does Ooni of Ife have kids?

Before marrying his current six wives, the king was in previous relationships from which he had two children, a daughter and a son. His first child Adeola Aanuolouwapo Ogunwusi, the founder and CEO of Digital Space Capital, came through his first marriage to Omolara Olatubosun. He married Adebukola Bombata in 2008, and the couple divorced in 2016.

He was also married to Zaynab Otiti Obanor between 2016 and 2017. The king’s marriage to Prophetess Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi gave him a son named Tadenikawo.

Fast facts about Ooni of Ife

What is Ooni of Ife’s age? He is 48 years old as of March 2023. The king was born on 17 October 1974. Who are Ooni of Ife’s siblings? He has six siblings, Adetunji Ogunwusi, Adebimpe Daudu, Folashade Fadairo, Abimbola Adegboyega Ogunwusi, Folusho Adepemi, and Adesola Olojede. Where does Ooni of Ife reside? He lives in his palace in Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. What is the meaning of Ooni of Ife? It is the title given to Ile-Ife’s traditional ruler and spiritual leader of the people of Yoruba. Who are Ooni of Ife’s wives? He has six wives whom he married within two months. His wives are Mariam Anako, Elizabeth Akinmudai, Ashley Adegoke, Ronke Ademiluyi, Queen Tobi Philips, and Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi. How many children does Ooni of Ife have? The king has two children, Adeola Aanuolouwapo Ogunwusi, an entrepreneur, and Tadenikawo. How much is Ooni of Ife worth? His net worth is alleged to be $75 million.

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is the current Ooni of Ife. Professionally, he is a chartered accountant and realtor. He resides in his palace in Ife, Osun State, Nigeria and is married to six wives and has two children.

