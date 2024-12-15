A Nigerian lady said many women who are tired of taking care of themselves would look for men to marry them

She said many women are tired of paying bills, and they would hang on to any man who comes their way in 2025

She noted that such marriages may have problems because if the man cannot pay the bills, the women may dishonour them

A Nigerian lady said there are a lot of women looking for someone to pay bills for them.

She insisted that many women are tired of taking care of themselves and are looking for men to carry their responsibilities.

Evelyn said there will be a lot of marriages in 2025. Photo credit: TikTok/Evelyn Motiga.

According to Evelyn Motiga, there are women who will hang on to any man who comes their way in 2025.

She said the reason for the many weddings is that the economy is hard for some women.

Evelyn noted that such women would pour all their bills for their husbands to pay.

However, she said the moment a man cannot pay the required bills, the women who married them will start to dishonour them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares relationship advice

@cruzboyq said:

"They came to survive not love, men shine your eyes."

@kenz.reviews asked:

"Please oh, what’s the benefit of marriage for men?"

@TREMBLE said:

"2025 Baby mama go surplus."

@super pascal said:

"Guys shine your eyes o, before your wife go tell you say I never told you that the child I born in your house is yours."

@Praise George. said:

"That’s why I feel happy to see how frustrated they are out there."

@adetiger101 said:

"Me just want one that will just born for me. After that she is free to go."

@Wisdom Aderonke said:

"Na God dey help us pay bill. I'm not interested in man."

@Leo Kingsley said:

"Are you sure of what you are saying, they have to be single more in 2025 ooo because men are not ready for there problem please."

Source: Legit.ng