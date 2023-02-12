Kiera Grealish's biography: who is Jack Grealish's sister?

Who is Kiera Grealish? She is best recognised as English football star Jack Grealish’s sister, but lately, she has been establishing herself as a budding online content creator and model on Instagram. She shares engaging content on Instagram and TikTok and has caught the attention of a significant audience.

Kiera Grealish gained celebrity status due to her brother Jack Grealish’s fame in English football. She joined Instagram in June 2014 and has shared modelling shots and lifestyle pictures. She is also on TikTok sharing entertaining videos.

Profile summary

Full name Kiera Grealish Gender Female Date of birth 14 October 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Birmingham, England, United Kingdom Current residence Birmingham, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Karen Father Kevin Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Partner Joshua Murphy Profession Instagram model, online influencer Net worth $80 thousand - $85 thousand

Kiera Grealish’s biography

The rising social media influencer was born in Birmingham, England, UK, into a family of five siblings. Her parents are Karen and Kevin Grealish, and she was raised alongside her siblings, Jack Peter, Kevan, Holly, and Keelan Daniel.

Her brother Keelan Daniel succumbed to sudden infant death syndrome in April 2000. Holly, her younger sister, has cerebral palsy. Jack is an English professional footballer who signed with Manchester City football club, while Kevan is an entrepreneur.

Kiera is a British national of white ethnicity currently residing in Birmingham, England, United Kingdom.

How old is Kiera Grealish?

Kiera Grealish’s age is 21 years as of 2023. She was born on 14 October 2001. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Kiera Grealish do?

Kiera is a rising social media influencer and model. She joined Instagram in June 2014 and has gradually gained prominence on the platform, posting her modelling and lifestyle pictures. She has 89 thousand followers on Instagram as of writing.

She is also popular on TikTok, where she shares numerous engaging content such as lip-syncs and dance videos. The online entertainer has 57 thousand followers on the platform as of writing.

How much is Kiera Grealish worth?

The rising TikToker’s net worth is alleged to be between $80 thousand and $85 thousand, according to Wikibious. Earnings from her social media endeavours seem to be her only income source.

Is Kiera Grealish dating anyone?

Jack Grealish’s sister is dating Joshua Murphy. Kiera’s boyfriend is an English fashion model, and the two have reportedly been dating since 2020, when she was 18.

How tall is Kiera Grealish?

She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kiera Grealish

When is Kiera Grealish's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 14 October annually and was born in 2001. Who are Jack Grealish’s siblings? The English footballer has three siblings Kevan, Kiera, Holly, and the late Keelan Daniel. Where is Kiera Grealish from? She hails from Birmingham, England, United Kingdom. What does Kiera Grealish do for a living? She is an Instagram model and rising online content creator. What is Kiera Grealish’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $80 thousand and $85 thousand. Who is dating Kiera Grealish? Her boyfriend is Joshua Murphy, an English fashion model. What is Kiera Grealish’s height? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Kiera Grealish gained popularity thanks to her older brother Jack, a prominent English professional footballer. She is establishing herself as an Instagram model and online content creator with a significant following on Instagram and TikTok.

