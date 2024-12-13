Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has again dismissed the claim that he had left the PDP and joined the APC

The governor said the claims were the work of mischief workers who are seeking to create confusion in the state and cast doubt on his loyalty to the PDP

Governor Caleb then maintained that there has been ongoing discussion between the PDP in the state and North Central to resolve the internal crisis of the party

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has once again denied rumours of his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Despite his previous denials, the rumour has persisted, with a recent social media post reigniting the issue.

Mutfwang describes the rumours as a mischief-maker ploy that creates confusion and casts doubt on his loyalty to the PDP.

Governor Mutfwang condemned report of his decamping

According to a statement by Gyang Bere, the director of press and public affairs to Mutfwang, the governor has dismissed the defection rumour. The statement condemned the report, falsely depicting the governor's image and APC governors. The governor then reiterated his commitment to the people's service under the PDP umbrella.

Vanguard reported that the governor reassured the PDP members in Plateau and the North Central Zone that engagement with critical stakeholders in resolving the internal crisis within the PDP in the zone was ongoing. Mutfwang reaffirmed his commitment to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu-led federal government in the interest of Plateau state.

The Governor's denial of the defection rumours is not surprising, given his previous statements. However, the persistence of the rumours suggests that there may be some underlying issues within the PDP or between Mutfwang and other politicians.

Governor Mutfwang approved new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Stephen Gadong, the head of service in the state, announced the development in a statement on Thursday, November 14.

According to the statement, the approval of the N70,000 new minimum wage was the governor's demonstration of improving workers' welfare in the state.

