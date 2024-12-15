Singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, looked gorgeous as she met with Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P Henson spoke about how much she was willing to support the Me and U crooner and she shared her wishes for her

Tems noted that she has always watched Taraji when she was a child, and the video elicited many comments

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, gushed as she met with Holllywood superstar Taraji P Henson.

The 54-year-old said she wants Tems to win and shine. In addition, any song the 29-year-old drops, she said that she would be on top of it.

Tems links up with Taraji P Henson. Image credit: @tarajiphenson, @olorigalmedia

Source: Instagram

On her part, Tems spoke about how much she loved the Acrimony actress and admitted that she has been watching her movies since she was a child.

Both of them posed for pictures and fans shared their takes on the video. Some people noted that Taraji P Henson was ageless and could be described in the same character as Nigeria's Funke Akindele.

Tems has made a name for herself in the music industry. Her collaboration with Afrobeats singer Wizkid on their hit song Essence was also a push for her career. She has also performed on global stages and has some international collaborations to her credit.

Taraji P Henson is a veteran in the movie industry with over two decades of experience. The Golden Globe Award recipient has starred in several top movies including Karate Kid, What Men Want, and The Color Purple, among others.

Watch Tems and Taraji's video in the link.

Reactions as Tems meets Taraji P Henson

See some of the reactions to Tems and Taraji P Henson's link up below:

@expensivepholex:

"Taraji is just like our Funke Akindele."

@debbie.not.deborah:

"She is my fave Hollywood actress Fr Fr. I love her."

@nnabuchi:

"Taraji never gets old."

@ezybillz:

"My favorite Taraji fr."

Tems speaks on Beyonce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tems had gushed over her relationship with American singer Beyoncé and shared how she truly felt.

The Nigerian singer had hung out with Beyoncé for a pre-Grammy event and their video went viral.

While granting an interview, she noted that she has not slept since she got an email from Beyoncé as she anticipated a working relationship with her.

