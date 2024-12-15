The PDP has denied reports claiming it invited former President Jonathan to run for the 2027 presidential election

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports claiming that former President Goodluck Jonathan has been invited to contest the 2027 presidential election on its platform.

The party's Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, refuted the allegations in a recent interview with BBC Hausa.

Abdullahi clarified that while discussions about Jonathan’s potential candidacy were briefly mentioned in a conversation with a journalist, the PDP had not extended its presidential ticket to him.

He emphasized that Jonathan, as a Nigerian citizen, remains eligible to run for the presidency but added that the party had not engaged in any official talks with him regarding the 2027 election, Daily Trust reported.

PDP’s Stance on Jonathan’s Potential Bid

In the interview, Abdullahi explained,

“The report that PDP has issued its presidential ticket to former President Goodluck Jonathan or invited him to contest the 2027 presidential election is not true. I responded to a journalist’s question by saying Jonathan is eligible to run, as he still has one more term left according to the law.”

Abdullahi further stated that PDP had already given ample support to Jonathan in the past and would not actively seek him out for the 2027 race, Vanguard reported.

He added,

“We have 12 governors and many other competent politicians in the party who are eligible to contest.”

Jonathan's Wife’s Statement on Candidacy

The PDP spokesperson also referenced a recent statement by Jonathan's wife, Patience, in which she firmly stated that the former president had no intention of returning to politics.

Abdullahi noted,

“It wasn’t long ago that his wife said nothing would make him run for the presidency. How then can we consider him?”

2027 presidency: Youths flood Kano with Jonathan's posters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that posters promoting Jonathan’s potential 2027 bid, under the slogan “Team New Nigeria 2027,” have appeared in Kano.

The movement, hoping to register as a political party soon, is led by Team New Nigeria (TNN) which claims to have over 26 million voters.

Jonathan’s involvement is uncertain, as he has not endorsed the movement, similar to his distancing from unsolicited actions in 2022.

