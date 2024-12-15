Popular Nigerian TikTok sensation Jarvis ignited another discussion around her relationship with colleague Peller

Recall that the Young streamer proposed to his love interest on December 14, during which he presented her with a ring

In a recent video shared online, Jarvis donned a lush traditional outfit as she declared herself a Bride-to-be, leaving many to probe about her relationship

Popular Nigerian TikTok sensation Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis, has caused a stir on social media after posting a video referring to herself as a "bride-to-be".

This came after her love interest Peller buzzed the internet with their marriage proposal video, in which he presented her with an engagement ring.

In the recent video captioned "Your bride to be," Jarvis radiated delight while dancing in a lush traditional wedding dress.

However, their relationship has received criticism online, causing Peller to respond in a different video. He accused critics of harbouring envy and being "stricken by poverty," and asked them to concentrate on their own personal development.

Jarvis spurs reactions online

The latest video elicited conflicting reactions from followers. Some complimented the couple, while others questioned if the engagement was real or fake.

peller089:

"You are already."

moyolawalofficial:

"So beautiful my baby."

debss21_'s profile:

"I don’t even know whether it’s real or content."

crowd_more28:

"What is the name of the movie."

whereis.ab:

"Congratulations 🍾 ❤️ Make Ena sha send me my own Ashebi oh."

unusualblessing_:

"Make I just Dey view no be me una go confuse."

daddyviccy_001:

"When you go drop the vlog on YouTube. Congrat per-liter 2025."

official_skyjay:

"We don’t even know what to believe again about you guyz😂 @realjadrolita pls tell us the truth."

ice_bizz:

"The indecisive 😂😂 confused online in-laws who don’t know what to believe anymore."

Peller and Jarvis turn heads

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis had netizens in a chokehold with their post online.

The two young stars, who are in a relationship, fueled their union with their new creative studio moments.

The comedian shared lovely pictures of himself in a cozy retro photoshoot with his female colleague.

