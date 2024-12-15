Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has alerted Nigerians to the growing prevalence of cyber scams that often pose as festive season offers and giveaways.

In a statement released on Friday, NITDA warned that cybercriminals exploit the celebratory atmosphere to impersonate legitimate organizations, sending deceptive messages that promise cash rewards or free gifts.

According to the agency, these messages frequently claim the recipient has been "selected" for a monetary prize and instruct them to click on a link or share personal information.

Masquerading as acts of goodwill during the holiday season, these scams are designed to deceive individuals into sharing sensitive details, installing harmful software, or transferring money.

NITDA said:

“Under the pretence of generosity during the festive season, these Scams aim to trick victims into revealing personal information, downloading malicious software, or sending money.”

How to protect yourself

NITDA used the post to outline practical steps Nigerians must take to protect against such scams:

Be cautious of “too good to be true” offers – Always approach messages promising large cash rewards or extravagant giveaways with skepticism.

Verify the authenticity of offers – Confirm promotions directly with the company’s official website or customer service channels.

Avoid clicking suspicious links – Malicious links embedded in fake messages are often used to steal data or install harmful software.

Safeguard your private information – Never share sensitive information such as PINs, bank account details, or passwords with anyone.

NITDA also recommended that anyone who receives such messages should promptly delete them and report the incident to the appropriate authorities.

The agency encouraged people to inform their family and friends about these scams to raise awareness and promote vigilance.

