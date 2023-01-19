Lawrence Maleka’s biography: Who is the co-host of Big Brother Titans?

Lawrence Maleka is a multi-award-winning South African actor and media personality. He is the co-host of Big Brother Titans. He is hosting the show with Nigerian journalist and popular host of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Photo: @sirlawrencemaleka on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lawrence Maleka is a South African actor and presenter. He is best known for hosting the Mzansi Magic reality competition Clash of the Choirs SA. He is currently a Big Brother Titans co-host. The show's first season premiered on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 on 15 January 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Lawrence Maleka Gender Male Date of birth 11 April 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Soweto, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 182 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner (alleged) Zenokuhle Maseko School Northview High School Profession Actor, TV host Net worth $500,000 Twitter @Lawrence_Maleka

Lawrence Maleka's biography

Who is Lawrence Maleka? He is a South African presenter and actor born on 11 April 1990 in Soweto, South Africa. Lawrence Maleka's age is 32 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Who are Lawrence Maleka's parents?

Although his parents' identities remain unclear, he claimed to have grown up in a loving family. He has two older siblings, a sister and a brother. Maleka grew up idolizing his father since he loved him so much.

He said that his father played a significant role in his life and taught him to be self-reliant and to treat women well. His father's passion for jazz also influenced him.

Career

Lawrence began his career when he landed the role of Gadget Show presenter on Soweto TV in 2009 after being encouraged to audition by Lerato Kganyago. Following that, he went on to host other shows for the same station, including Street Radio and Ziyamporomo.

He was given the opportunity to host a Coca-Cola promotion show called Coca-Cola Happiness on e.tv in 2011. From 2012 to 2014, he co-hosted Star Gist, a celebrity gossip show on AfricaMagic Entertainment with Vimbai Mutinhiri.

He also appeared as a celebrity contestant on the e.tv game show I Love South Africa in 2014, alongside musician Bucie Nqwiliso and performance poet Busisiwe Gqula. In May 2015, he took over as host of the Lotto Powerball lottery game on e.tv, replacing Fezile Makhanya.

The same year, he played Don Webster in the Isibaya TV program. Later that year, he was replaced by Bonang Matheba as host of Mzansi Magic's reality competition series Clash of the Choirs SA.

In 2016, Maleka returned to e.tv as the co-host of the lifestyle music show Club 808 with Boity Thulo. A year later, he was cast in The Final Cut, a reality competition show on SABC3.

He has also appeared in five seasons of the TV series The River. Currently, Maleka is a co-host of the Big Brother Titans. The show's first season premiered on 15 January 2023 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. He co-hosts the show with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. The season's winner is expected to win a $100,000 (R1.7 million) cash prize.

During his career in the entertainment industry, he has managed to win the 2019 SAFTA Golden Horn for the best supporting actor. Lawrence was nominated for several awards, such as the Audience Award and SAFTA Golden Horn.

Lawrence Maleka's relationship

Is Lawrence Maleka married? Lawrence Maleka is allegedly married to Zenokuhle Maseko. Lawrence Maleka's alleged partner is a talented South African actress, screen character, and model born in Benoni, Gauteng. She rose to prominence for her performance as Mbali in The River.

Is Lawrence Maleka leaving The River?

Lawrence Maleka left The River before Season six began. The River is a South African telenovela that tells the story of Khanyisa Diamonds mine and the lengths she will go to protect her family and maintain her lavish lifestyle.

Lawrence Maleka played Zolani Dlamini in the show's first five seasons. He appeared in 124 episodes in total.

FAQs

Who is Lawrence Maleka? He is a well-known South African actor, presenter, and host. He rose to fame after hosting the reality show Clash of the Choirs SA. How old is Lawrence Maleka? As of 2023, the TV presenter is 32 years old as of January 2023. When was Lawrence Maleka born? He was born on 11 April 1990 in Soweto, South Africa. What nationality is Lawrence Maleka? He is a South African national. Where is Lawrence Maleka originally from? He grew up on the streets of Soweto, a township he has adored since childhood. He attributes his current bravery to his upbringing in Soweto. Where did Lawrence Maleka study? The actor attended Northview High School. Surprisingly, he did not attend any arts or acting school to learn how to present or work, teaching himself by imitating famous presenters and writing scripts. Is Lawrence Maleka in a relationship? He is reportedly married to actress Zenokuhle Masek. Are Lawrence Maleka and Zenokuhle related? They are reportedly a couple. However, there are no verifiable details about the marriage.

Lawrence Maleka is a multi-award-winning South African actor and media personality. He is currently hosting the Big Brother Titans along with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

READ ALSO: Big Brother Titans: Lukay's biography, age, origins, socials

Legit.ng recently published Lukay's biography. He is a reality TV star and South African sales executive. He was named one of the Big Brother Titans season 1 (Ziyakhala Wahala) housemates.

Lukay describes himself as a self-aware individual who is not afraid to be himself. He empathizes with others and regards himself as a traditionalist. His charming smile makes him lively and approachable.

Source: Legit.ng