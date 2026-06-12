The Redeemed Christian Church of God is set to launch a major youth empowerment drive alongside its Mega Music Festival 2.0 in Lagos

More than 100,000 young Nigerians will benefit from practical training in technology skills designed to prepare them for opportunities in the global digital economy

The festival, themed A New Season, will combine worship, prayer and innovation, marking a bold step towards national transformation

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has announced plans to train more than 100,000 young Nigerians in technology-related skills as part of its Mega Music Festival 2.0.

The event will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, and is expected to draw thousands of worshippers from across Nigeria and beyond.

RCCG empowers young Nigerians with technology skills through its Mega Music Festival 2.0 in Lagos. Photo credit: RCCG/x

Source: Twitter

RCCG young adult and youth tech fellowship

The church will officially launch the RCCG Young Adult and Youth Tech Fellowship during the festival. The programme will run for four months and provide practical training in areas such as data analysis, product development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, software development and digital innovation.

Sola Olukoya, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Youth Affairs, said:

“This transformational initiative is designed to empower over 100,000 young adults and youths through an intensive four-month practical, hands-on technology training programme.”

Preparing youth for global opportunities

Olukoya explained that the church’s mission is to prepare young Nigerians for global workforce opportunities while contributing to national development. He said:

“Our mission is to equip young people spiritually, mentally, and professionally — giving them the tools required to access global workforce opportunities, create solutions, build enterprises, and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

The programme is being organised in partnership with Reach4Christ.

Mega Music Festival 2.0: Worship and Innovation

The festival, themed A New Season, will combine worship, prayers, thanksgiving and prophetic declarations for Nigeria. Olukoya noted that the event was inspired by the belief that collective worship and prayer can usher in national transformation.

“We believe that when a people honour God with genuine praise, the land responds with increase, restoration, peace, and divine blessings,” he said.

The church will use the gathering to pray for economic recovery, security, education, innovation and national progress. Olukoya added:

“We believe the new season Nigeria desires must include a generation of young people who are empowered, innovative, productive, and guided by godly values.”

Ministers and performances

The festival will feature gospel ministers including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Yinka Alaseyori and Bidemi Olaoba. Senior ministers such as J. F. Odesola and J. T. Kalejaiye will lead prayer sessions, while Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG, will pronounce blessings and prophetic declarations over the nation.

Logistics and volunteer support

More than 5,000 volunteers have been mobilised to support the event in areas such as security, logistics, medical support, sanitation and crowd management. Free buses will also operate from designated locations across Lagos and Ogun states to convey worshippers to and from the venue.

Olukoya described the festival as more than a musical event, saying:

“It is an altar of praise. It is a sound of hope. It is a movement of transformation. It is a declaration that Nigeria is entering a new season.”

Mega Music Festival 2.0 celebrates worship, innovation and national transformation with gospel ministers and thousands of participants. Photo credit: RCCG/x

Source: UGC

FG-backed 3MTT unveils 3,000 jobs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government-backed 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme has opened applications for its Talent Registry, giving thousands of Nigerians a fresh opportunity to secure well-paying technology jobs with monthly salaries starting from ₦150,000.

The initiative, launched in partnership with Skill Ladders and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is expected to provide access to more than 3,000 tech job opportunities across different digital skill areas.

Source: Legit.ng