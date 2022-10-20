Cancer zodiac facts: all of your most pressing question answered

Cancer is the fourth sign of the zodiac and is represented by the crab. Just as their symbolic representation, the people are extremely self-protective. Individuals who belong to this sun sign are born between 22 June and 22 July. They are characterized by their high level of emotional intelligence and are sensitive and imaginative. Learn more about Cancer zodiac facts to understand better the people who belong to this zodiac sign.

Cancer zodiac sign. Photo: @cancerhoroscopedaily

Source: Facebook

The Cancer personality is probably the most complex of all the sun signs. Is Cancer a love sign? People with this sun sign are romantic, loyal, and in tune with what their hearts want. Cancer is a water sign, just like Scorpio and Pisces. Individuals falling under this sun sign are believed to be sympathetic and caring and make great partners and friends.

What is a Cancer personality?

What is special about the Cancer zodiac people? These individuals stand out because of their high level of attachment to their loved ones. They are highly sensitive and intuitive as their psychic abilities manifest in tangible spaces.

1. They are devoted

Cancerians are known for their devotion when it comes to love and relationships. They are highly passionate and giving lovers. This trait makes them want to get the same unselfish care and love in return from their loved ones.

2. They are romantic

When selecting the perfect match for a long-term relationship, Cancer easily takes the cake. This is because Cancerians are extremely connected to romance and sexual gratification as long as they get the same treatment from their partner. That said, who is Cancer’s soulmate? A fellow water sign, Pisces and Scorpio, is the most compatible partner for a Cancerian.

3. Compassionate

Are Cancers empathetic? These individuals possess strong psychological resilience characterized by empathy and compassion. They bring enormous compassion and care to other people because they find peace in seeing their loved ones happy.

4. Self-protective

Cancerians are highly sensitive to their environments. These individuals hide their innermost selves under their metaphorical hard shells to ensure they remain safe.

5. They are funny

Photo: pexels.com, @ketut-subiyanto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Individuals falling under the sun sign are known for their unending sense of humour. They can crack their inner circle with their offbeat or goofy sense of humour. Their sense of humour is unabashed and extremely funny.

6. They are nurturing

Cancerians only need to feel close to you for them to be more outwardly affectionate and loving. They like taking care of their partners and loved ones. Such personalities never let you feel neglected or ignored, even if it means putting their own needs last for the sake of someone else.

7. Highly intuitive

Cancerians have an almost supernatural sense of intuition. Being ruled by the moon, it is not easy to lie or manipulate such individuals. They have a strong ability to sniff out secrets as they constantly try to work out who's lying to them.

8. They love socializing

Cancerians aren’t exactly social butterflies, but they love welcoming people. Cancerians generally have a limited, close-knit circle of friends as they don’t easily trust everyone they meet for the first time.

Fun facts about cancers

What are fun facts about Cancers? Like other zodiac signs, this water sign has some unique facts that differentiate it from the others. For instance, these individuals are moody and can sometimes be very insecure. Here are interesting facts about Cancers that will impress you.

They have an amazing ability to understand the emotional needs of people.

They tend to be clingy and possessive but are also sensitive and compassionate.

Cancerians are sympathetic and caring and make great friends and partners.

Individuals falling under the zodiac sign are considered to be very sympathetic and caring, and they make great friends and partners.

They have a lasting memory and remember every experience, person, and detail. These individuals can store a lot of information inside their psyche.

They are the unifiers of the country. Cancerians appeal to large groups of people and make them feel that they are connected and that they have something in common.

Cancerians dislike people who rush them into making decisions or taking actions without their consent.

They are a little reserved. While they are cool with a big social network, Cancerians tend to focus on the smaller crew they know they can trust.

Cancer zodiac facts male

Photo: pexels.com, @zen-chung (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the good traits of male Cancers? Cancerian men are very loyal to their job and co-workers. Check some of the fun facts about cancers for men highlighted below.

Cancer guys will always be there for their loved ones when they need them.

They are generous and light-hearted to whomsoever they meet.

They are usually very successful in life as they are hard workers who never give up.

They have a dominant personality as they are known to dress up well. That said, they can inspire others to improve their dressing skills.

Cancer men can be a little insecure and often worry about what others think of them.

They are very sensitive and can often take things too personally.

They enjoy spending quality with their family members. Cancerian men have abilities to develop sweet and friendly relations with every child. They protect their son or daughter at any cost and surprise them with gift wraps.

Cancerian guys have big hearts and are always willing to help others in need.

They have a creative side that not many people get to see.

They are extremely loyal and will take your secret to the grave.

Cancerian men have a strong intuition and often know what is happening before anyone else does.

Cancer zodiac facts female

What type of person is a Cancer female? They are excellent homemakers, taking pride in creating a warm and welcoming environment for their loved ones. Below is a list of some interesting zodiac sign cancer facts for women.

Cancerian women are highly imaginative and creative. They like investing their time and energy in doing something creative for their peace of mind.

The Cancer woman’s best match is the Scorpio man.

A Cancerian woman’s ideal relationship is built on trust, respect, and devotion and never lacks a romantic touch.

They are incredibly loyal and will always have your back. Such women will move mountains and swim across oceans for anyone she cares about.

They are quite moody and emotional, but this is simply part of her complex personality.

They make great therapists and counsellors because they are considered to be highly intuitive and sensitive to others’ feelings.

Cancer females are intuitive and will see past their flaws because they understand that nobody should be judged.

Facts about Cancer zodiac sign

Check out some of the cancer zodiac sign facts common for those individuals who celebrate their birthdays between 22 June and 22 July.

Photo: pexels.com, @olia-danilevich (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cancers can sometimes be quite possessive, as they want to ensure their partner is exclusively theirs!

The Moon always guides Cancerians.

Most of the time, those with Cancer as their zodiac sign will not like being told what to do.

They are very sensitive and intuitive, which often makes them excellent communicators in relationships.

The Cancer zodiac sign is associated with the symbol of the ‘crab’.

In order to date a Cancer individual, then reciprocation is the key.

These individuals are moody and can be very insecure, but they also have a lot of inner strength.

They enjoy sensual pleasures and are often quite creative in the bedroom.

The Cancer's heart is made of gold, giving more than they take in relationships.

They are romantic and enjoy showering their partners with gifts, attention, and affection.

It is the most sensitive sign of the western zodiac.

Casual hookups are not Cancerians' thing, as they look for a life-long relationship.

What is Cancer's secret power?

Cancerians’ hidden power lies in their ability to foster self-compassion, devotion to love and relationships, and their supernatural sense of intuition that enables them to sniff out secrets and lies.

What are cancers' weaknesses?

The major turn-off for Cancerians is that their emotional output keeps changing, making them moody. Their emotions go from extremely high to low, which makes it challenging to handle such individuals. Additionally, Cancers are often thought of as being very clingy and needy.

What makes a Cancer happy?

Since Cancerians are family-oriented, they find happiness by seeing their loved ones thrive in all sectors of life. Besides that, they need to feel secure in relationships to feel safe in being vulnerable and opening up.

Are Cancers empathetic?

These individuals tend to be highly emotional, meaning they always know how to relate to the emotions of others. They do so because they find peace in seeing their loved ones happy.

What’s a Cancer’s favourite colour?

These individuals have a strong liking for shades of pink and green. These colours are said to be representative of their watery nature.

Cancer is a sun sign that is often misunderstood by many. Individuals falling under this group are often considered the most intuitive of all the zodiac signs. Hopefully, with the Cancer zodiac facts shared in this article, you have had answers to all of your most pressing questions.

READ ALSO: Is she the one? 10 signs the woman in your life is right for you

Legit.ng recently published an article to tell whether the woman in your life is right for you. A healthy and stable relationship focuses on giving rather than taking. If you want to settle down with her, it is crucial to determine whether she is compatible with you to avoid future frustrations.

You need a woman who loves you not just because of the person you are now but for the man she knows you will grow into. Read this article to know if she is the one for you.

Source: Legit.ng