An abroad-based woman shared what she noticed about a rare video of Alexx Ekubo’s wife during the actor’s service of songs

Celebrities, family, and well-wishers gathered to mourn the late actor at a service of songs ceremony held in Lagos

As a video showed Alexx Ekubo’s wife being protected at the event, the observant woman reacted to the situation

A Nigerian woman, Ifeoluwa Ayodeji-Ogunbeji, based in Ireland, has reacted to a rare video showing how Alexx Ekubo's wife was protected at her husband's service of songs.

Nollywood industry and fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

A woman reacts to a rare video of Alexx Ekubo's wife leaving the service of songs venue. Photo: @ifeaboyeji

Source: UGC

A service of songs was held for the late actor Alexx Ekubo on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos, bringing celebrities and family together to mourn the deceased.

Lady reacts to Alexx Ekubo's wife's video

Following the service of songs, a video reposted by @metronaija on X showed how close friends were protecting the actor's wife at the event.

The video was captioned:

"Late Alex Ekubo's close friends protecting his wife, Anwuli Amakom at his service of songs."

Reacting to the video, the woman identified as @ifeaboyeji on X slammed the poster for sharing such a video.

She said:

"With all these efforts, some useless people still released her full picture all over the internet. You guys are really heartless!!! You have no iota of compassion in you."

See her X post below:

Following the video, some Nigerians have shared pictures of the alleged wife of the actor, whom the family kept a secret till his death.

Other reactions to the video are below:

@softloveangel said:

What do you stand to gain? Some of you will easily sell your souls to the devil for money Tueh

@Udoka_Nma said:

They still need to show her so you guys will know that Alex had a wife Nigerian can be crazy sometimes with comments

@kanaior said:

People don't understand how widowhood works....At the end, it may just be only one of his friends that will keep showing up after all the burial paparazzi....It's a different ballgame really

@missy_ada2 said:

And they were actually protecting her from people like you! Yet.. you just don't know when to stop.

@buhilz56 said:

What will it benefit you now. Good friends protecting her but foes like you bringing her out for cheap engagement. N0nsense

An abroad-based woman who saw the video of Alexx Ekubo's wife shares a deep observation. Photo: @ifeaboyeji

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng