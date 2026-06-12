A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking post on X about the wife of the late Alexx Ekubo

In a now-viral post on his account, he noted how he had just discovered that he knew the young lady after seeing her photos

Alexx Ekubo and his wife reportedly had a private wedding, and nobody knew about it until the actor lost his life

A Nigerian man published a sorrowful update on X concerning the spouse of the late Alexx Ekubo.

The actor had passed away, and details surrounding his marriage were only revealed afterwards.

Man reacts to the identity of Alexx Ekubo’s wife. Photo credit: @chidiebele, Alexx Ekubo/X.

Source: Twitter

Man speaks on Alexx Ekubo's wife

According to reports that surfaced following his death, Alexx Ekubo had married in a private ceremony that remained unknown to the public until that time.

The individual who shared the post identified himself as @chidiebele on the platform, X.

He explained that he only recognised the actor’s wife after he came across her photos online.

The photographs appeared on his social media feed, and that moment led him to realise he had been acquainted with her previously.

He expressed strong emotion over the discovery, conveying shock at the unexpected connection.

In his words:

"Just found out that I know Alex’s wife. FUCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK!!!! Opened IG and that was the first thing i saw."

Reports indicated that Alexx Ekubo and his wife had kept their union concealed from public view.

No announcement was made while he was alive, and their wedding details were not disclosed to the media.

The marriage became known only after his passing, when information about his personal life began to circulate.

That revelation surprised many who had followed his career and believed they were aware of his private affairs.

Man speaks about late Alexx Ekubo’s wife. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Twitter

Nigerians speak about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Nigerians have been reacting to the situation of Alexx's widow.

@Tatty Tasha_ backup said:

"When money is no longer a problem may our health never fail us in Jesus name."

@yung lhamar said:

"Alex story was jxt like Clinton's in treasure in the sky, always trying to make people happy but was going through a lot."

@katepearl said:

"Can't seem to watch any of this clip for long, cos I imagine the pain he went through."

@Azeera Gold said:

"I love this woman so much. she is an angel. I wish Alex stayed longer on earth to spend more time with her. God bless you so much Anwulika."

@stainless wrote:

"It is so so deep oo. I haven't seen him one on one but I am hrt broken but it well. My appreciation to God is that he has a wife and a child."

@itzjessychinenye added:

"I used to be very scared of poverty but rn I am more scared of health issues when money is no longer the issue. May our health not fail us."

Lady shares last chat with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications.

In her post, she shared a screenshot of their last chat and opened up about when they first met in 2016 at a movie set.

Source: Legit.ng