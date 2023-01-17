Big Brother Titans: Thabang’s biography, age, origins, socials

Thabang is a South African sports data analyst, model, host and content creator. He is a contestant in the Big Brother Titans season 1, christened Ziyakhala Wahala. The show premiered on 15 January 2023. He is competing against 19 other Nigerian and South African contestants.

Photo: @thabangk.mazibuko on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Big Brother Titans' Thabang was the eleventh housemate to be introduced among the 20 contestants in the Big Brother Titans show. He describes himself as big-voiced, charming, and level-headed. He is also in touch with his emotions; his drive and focus don’t diminish his love for fun. Additionally, he loves learning about different cultures.

Profile summary

Full name Thabang Mazibuko Gender Male Year of birth 2002 Age 21 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth Soweto, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Sports data analyst, model, host, content creator

Thabang BBTitans' biography

The sports data analyst was born Thabang Mazibuko in Soweto, South Africa but currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. He was raised as an only child. He is a South African national of African heritage.

How old is Thabang from Big Brother Titans?

The budding reality TV personality is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born in 2002. His exact date of birth is undisclosed.

Career

Thabang Big Brother Titans is a professional sports data analyst, model, content creator, host and reality television personality. He recently came into the limelight after being featured in the Big Brother Titans season 1, titled Ziyakhala Wahala reality show.

BBTitans' Thabang Mazibuko’s social media handles

The reality television personality is gradually gaining popularity on social media following his entrance into Biggie's house as a contestant. Here are his social media handles:

The Big Brother Titans season 1 first aired on 15 January 2023 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel, and it is scheduled to run for 72 days. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka co-host the season, and it is sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo and Lotto Star. The show consists of 20 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa, and the winner will walk home with a grand prize of $100,000.

Fast facts about BBTitans' Thabang

Source: Legit.ng