David Dobrik’s girlfriend timeline: who has the YouTuber dated?
David Dobrik is a Slovakian-American social media influencer known for creating engaging content on YouTube and TikTok, boasting millions of followers. He is regarded as the head of The Vlog Squad, a group of talented YouTubers. Besides his thriving online entertainment career, many are curious about his romantic life. Who is David Dobrik’s girlfriend now?
David Dobrik's content creation career grew when he joined YouTube from Vine. He captivates a sizeable online audience with his diverse content. However, some of his fans are curious about his private life, particularly his dating life. The YouTuber has been linked to a few ladies since attaining fame. Have a look at David Dobrik’s girlfriends timeline to find out who he dated or married.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Dávid Julián Dobrík
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|23 July 1996
|Age
|26 years old (as of May 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Košice, Slovakia
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|Slovakian-American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in pounds
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Pavo Dobrik
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Vernon Hills High School
|Profession
|Social media influencer, entrepreneur
|Net worth
|$20 million
|@daviddobrik
|@DavidDobrik
|TikTok
|@daviddobrik
|@DavidDobrikOfficial
|YouTube
|David Dobrik
David Dobrik’s girlfriend timeline
Who are David Dobrik's ex-girlfriends? The online entertainer was romantically linked to a few famous personalities in the entertainment industry. Here are the people David has dated in the past.
Liza Koshy (2015–2018)
David Dobrik’s ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Shaila, also known as Liza Koshy, is an American media personality and actress. Liza and Dobrik started their romantic relationship in 2015, and they were one of the most popular couples on social media, boasting millions of followers on YouTube. However, they called it quits in 2018, announcing their breakup to their audience on YouTube.
In an interview with BBC, Dobrik said that Liza broke up with him because she felt they were living separate lives due to their busy careers. Even though they broke up, they remain good friends as their breakup was amicable.
Olivia Jade Giannulli (2019)
Dating rumours about Dobrik and Olivia Jade came up after his breakup with Koshy. Olivia was allegedly seen at a party in David Dobrik’s house, sparking rumours that the two could have been seeing each other. David and Jade are good friends, and regarding the dating speculations, the two have never confirmed whether or not they were in a relationship.
Madison Beer (2020)
Madison Elle Beer is an American singer known for songs such as Reckless, Good In Goodbye, Villain, and Selfish. Madison was rumoured to be David Dobrik’s GF after the two were seen hanging out, and some people speculated that Dobrik seemed to be rejecting her advances.
David made things straight in VIEWS podcast when he said that he never rejected Madison Beer, they never just dated.
Natalie Mariduena (2020)
Natalie Noel, famous as Natalie Mariduena, is a social media personality and David Dobrik’s manager since 2017. They have had a close relationship since high school until they came together as working colleagues.
Due to their close relationship, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, she was alleged to be David Dobrik’s girlfriend. However, the YouTuber seemed to have cleared the air about their relationship status when he told Entertainment Tonight that it would never happen even if the pandemic lasted 25 years.
Does David Dobrik have a girlfriend now?
Who is David Dobrik dating? The YouTube star is seemingly single. He has not confirmed a relationship with anybody.
Has David Dobrik ever been married?
The YouTuber caught people’s attention in 2019 when he tied the knot with fellow YouTuber Jason Nash’s mother, Lorraine, following a joke. The two got married in May 2019 and, after a short while, officially divorced on 22 November 2019.
Fast facts about David Dobrik
- How old is David Dobrik? The YouTube star is 26 years old as of May 2023. He marks his birthday on 23 July every year and was born in 1996.
- Where is David Dobrik from? He was born in Košice, Slovakia, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- Why is Dobrik famous? He gained prominence on YouTube, sharing pranks, challenges, and other relatable videos.
- How much is David Dobrik worth? His net worth is $20 million.
- Who is David Dobrik’s real wife? The online entertainer is not married and does not have a wife. However, he briefly married Lorraine, Jason Nash’s mother, in 2019.
- Is David Dobrik dating someone? He seemingly does not have a girlfriend at the moment.
- How tall is David Dobrik? The YouTuber stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.
Wondering who David Dobrik’s girlfriend is? The YouTuber has been tight-lipped about the topic, but dated a few ladies in the past. According to many, he is Liza Koshy’s ex-boyfriend and Lorriane Nash’s ex-husband.
