Ryan Prunty's biography: age, real name, net worth, partner

Ryan Prunty is a popular YouTuber, social media influencer, and producer from the United States. In his online career, he has teamed up with many famous YouTubers, including Stove Kitchen and Bailey Payne.

The YouTuber poses for a photo. Photo: @ryprunty

Source: Instagram

He is a well-known personality who rose to prominence because of his YouTube channel where he has been posting pranks, comedy, and challenges. Get to know more details about his personal and professional life in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Ryan Prunty

: Ryan Prunty Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 15 March 1996

: 15 March 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth: Ithaca, New York, United States

Ithaca, New York, United States Current residence: Dryden, New York, USA

Dryden, New York, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 177

177 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: David

David Mother : Bonnie

: Bonnie Siblings : 1

: 1 Sister: Ashley

Ashley Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend: Jahanvi

Jahanvi Education : Ithaca College

: Ithaca College Profession: YouTuber, producer, social media influencer

YouTuber, producer, social media influencer Net worth: $600,000

$600,000 TikTok: @ryanprunty

@ryanprunty YouTube: Ryan Prunty

Ryan Prunty's biography

The American celebrity in a white T-shirt. Photo: @ryprunty

Source: Instagram

Where was Ryan Prunty born? The social media celebrity was born in Ithaca, New York, the United States, to David and Bonnie Prunty. He has an elder sister named Ashley. He is an American national and currently resides in Dryden, New York, US.

What is Ryan Prunty's real name? The social media star's real name actually is Ryan Prunty.

How old is Ryan Prunty?

Ryan Prunty's age is 26 years old as of 2022. He was born on 15 March 1996, and his birth sign is Pisces.

Education

The social media influencer went to Dryden High School. Later on, he attended Ithaca College where he graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in television-radio production with a minor in integrated marketing communications.

Career

The American YouTuber is highly active on several social media networks. He launched his YouTube channel titled Ryan Prunty on 15 April 2018, with his debut video, My First Video. His creative pranks, comedy, challenges, vlogs and reactions have enabled him to amass 1.59 million subscribers to his channel.

He has an Instagram account where he occasionally shares photos of himself, his daily lifestyle and short videos. He currently boasts 171k followers on his Instagram page. Aside from that, he has a TikTok account with 1.6 million followers as of now.

He is primarily a content creator. Additionally, he previously worked at commercial companies and films studios like HBO and Lionsgate. He is the producer of Stephan Share-Share the Love and Twin My Heart series.

He is also among the founders of the Team RAR brand company. This is a collection of content creators on social media.

What is Ryan Prunty's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the YouTuber is worth. According to Gossipbiography, his net worth is alleged to be $600,000.

Who is Ryan Prunty dating?

The social media influencer with his girlfriend. Photo: @ryprunty

Source: Instagram

The American YouTuber is currently dating Jahanvi. They have ben together since July 2020.

How tall is Ryan Prunty?

Ryan Prunty's height is 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall. He weighs about 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Ryan Prunty is a popular social media influencer who has made it big on several platforms at a young age. His content has earned him a considerable following, especially on YouTube and TikTok.

