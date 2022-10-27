Adam Waheed’s biography: age, height, origin, partner, net worth

Adam Waheed is an actor, comedian, and social media influencer. He became well-known for sharing comedic skits on his various social media platforms. In addition, he produced Adam's World and Tribes and directed the TV show Fired.

Adam Waheed attends the Lowkey Insecure Dinner presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood in Park City, Utah. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Adam Waheed is a social media influencer who has gained fame and attention for his amusing content. He has worked with several top industry influencers, including Anwar Jibawi. In 2022, he was ranked 31st on Forbes' list of the Top Creators.

Profile summary

Full name Adam Waheed Gender Male Date of birth 29 October 1992 Age 29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Egyptian-American Ethnicity Egyptian Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Wahedullah Waheed Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Hannah Brown School Commack High School Profession Comedian, actor, social media influencer Net worth $10.31 million YouTube Adam W Instagram @adamw Facebook TikTok @adamw Twitter

Adam Waheed's biography

The American comedian was born on 29 October 1992 in New York, United States. Therefore, Adam Waheed's age is 29 years as of 2022. His father is known as Wahedullah Waheed.

Fans got to know his mother in 2020. One can see Adam Waheed's mother's picture on his Instagram page. He shared the picture during Mother's Day.

Who are Adam Waheed's sisters?

Comedian Waheed attends the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rachel Luna

Source: Getty Images

The influencer has three sisters; Gabriella, Galaxy and Sabrina Waheed. His sister Gabriella is married to Emmanuel Sanders, a former football player.

Educational background

He completed his secondary education at Commack High School. He was recruited to play football by Southern Methodist University, where he was a defensive lineman from 2012 to 2014.

What does Adam Waheed do for a living?

Waheed is a comedian, actor, and social media influencer. He rose to prominence by posting comedic videos on various social media platforms. He has also received sponsorship from companies such as T-Mobile, Old Spice, Disney, Mountain Dew, and Adidas.

He has 4.9 million Instagram followers, 3.9 million Facebook followers, over 17 million TikTok followers, and over 9 thousand Twitter followers.

He has a YouTube channel that he started on 4 October 2015. He mostly posts comedy videos featuring other content creators. His channel currently has over 9.7 million subscribers.

Waheed has appeared in several TV shows and films as an actor. In 2016, he made his acting debut as Sean in the short film Just 20. He has since appeared in several other TV shows and films. According to his IMDb profile, the following are his acting credits.

TV series

Waheed arrives at the Universal Pictures' "Halloween" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Year TV series Role 2022 Ramble On 2022 Zaya Elevator Guard 2022 Jeremy Hutchins Himself 2022 Covid! the Musical Himself 2017-2020 Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking Tom / Adam / Janina's Boyfriend 2019-2020 Fired Yousef 2019 Pitch Please 2019 Correctional Cuisine Chef Felix 2018 Adam's World Himself 2017 The Hot Take! Special Guest

Films

Below is a list of all the movies he has appeared in as of 2022.

Year Movie Role 2022 North of the 10 Richard Hassad 2021 7 YouTubers Decide Who Wins 1,000 Dollars Himself 2020 How Old Am I?! 2020 Tribes Amed 2019 Body Swap 2019 Natherine: Future Experience Potential Roommate 2017 Stay Woke! Cop 1 2017 Unusual Heroes Greg's Friend 2017 Witch Sisters Friend 2016 Just 20 Sean

What is Adam Waheed's net worth?

According to Net Worth Spot, his alleged net worth is $10.31 million, and he earns around $2.06 million yearly. However, this information is not official and hence unreliable. He has amassed a fortune through brand endorsements with Adidas, Lyft, Old Spice, and Vh11. He also earns money as an actor.

He is dedicated to making a positive difference in the world. In 2020, he raised approximately $30,000 to construct an elementary school for children in Bali, Indonesia. He also reportedly co-owns a pizzeria on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, California.

Who is Adam Waheed's wife?

The comedian is not married. He is also seemingly single now. Some people have been speculating that he Hannah Stockings is Adam Waheed's girlfriend, but that is not the case.

FAQs

How old is Adam Waheed? The social media influencer was born on 29 October 1992. Where is Adam Waheed from? The actor was born in New York, United States. Is Adam W Egyptian? He is of Egyptian descent. His father is known as Wahedullah Waheed. What is Adam Waheed's nationality? He holds an American nationality. How much money does Adam Waheed make? He has an estimated net worth of about $10.31 million. He earns an estimated $2.06 million a year. What is Adam Waheed's ethnicity? He is of Egyptian ethnicity. What is Adam Waheed's height? He is 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres). What TV series has Adam Waheed played a role in? He has appeared in TV series like Ramble On, Jeremy Hutchins, Covid! the Musical and Fired etc.

Adam Waheed is one of the few internet celebrities who has amassed a large fan base through his comedic videos. He is currently residing in Los Angeles, California, USA.

