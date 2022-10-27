Tristan Tate’s biography: what is known about Andrew Tate's brother?

Tristan Tate is a well-known entrepreneur, influencer, and former British-American kickboxer. He has worked as a fight commentator for Boxnation and Eurosport broadcasts. He is best known as the brother of Andrew Tate, a controversial social media personality.

Tristan Tate is a well-known social media personality, TV personality, and businessman. He was a two-time International Sport Karate Association kickboxing champion before retiring. He has also worked on Romanian Xt*eme Fighting, Enfusion Live, Superkombat, and It's Showtime.

Full name Tristan Tate Gender Male Date of birth 15 July 1988 Age 34 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Luton, England, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father The late Emory Tate Mother Eileen Tate Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Naghel Georgiana Manuela Profession TV personality, retired kickboxer, enterpreneur Net worth $100 million Instagram @talismantate

Tristan Tate's biography

Andrew Tate's brother was born on 15 July 1988 in Luton, England, United Kingdom. He was born to The late Emory and Eileen. His father, Emory, was an American chess player.

Emory won around 80 tournament games against grandmasters. He was an international master and five-time winner of the United States Armed Forces chess champion.

He has two siblings. His older brother Andrew is an internet personality and American-British kickboxer. He is well-known for his misogynistic remarks and views on issues such as sexual assault and harassment. Janine, his sister, is a lawyer who currently resides in Kentucky.

How old is Tristan Tate?

As of 2022, Tristan Tate's is 34 years old. He celebrates his birthday on 15 July every year. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Tristan is a well-known former British-American kickboxer, social media influencer, and TV personality. He rose to prominence in 2011 after appearing on the reality television show Shipwrecked: The Island.

He was a commentator for Boxnation and Eurosport televised events. Tristan has competed in numerous kickboxing championships since his debut as a kickboxer. He has twice won the International Sports Karate Association's kickboxing championship (ISKA).

He later retired from kickboxing and relocated to Romania with his brother to concentrate on their business.

Since then, Andrew and Tristan Tate have grown in popularity, particularly on various social media platforms. They spend most of their time partying and travelling in luxurious cars.

What is Tristan Tate's net worth?

The kickboxer has an alleged net worth of $100 million as of 2022, with an annual salary of $40 million. However, there is no official information about this matter. He owns a collection of vehicles such as the Rolls Royce Wraith, Lamborghini Aventador EVO, Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, and Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Who are Tristan Tate's kids?

According to The Sun, Tristan has mentioned having children but has never stated how many or what their names are. He is unmarried and has not dated anyone since his relationship ended with the Romanian model and TV presenter Bianca Dragusanu.

How tall is Tristan Tate?

Tristan Tate's height is 6 feet 3 inches (190 centimetres), and he weighs 187 pounds (85 kilograms). Andrew Tate's brother has dark brown eyes ad hair.

FAQs

When is Tristan Tate's date of birth? The British-American entrepreneur was born on 15th July 1988 in Luton, England, United Kingdom. How did Tristan Tate make his money? His main source of income is thought to be his business. He and his brother own several casinos in Romania and also owns a variety of assets. Who is Tristan Tate's brother? His brother is Andrew, a popular kickboxer and social media influencer. Who is Tristan Tate's father? His father, Emory, is an American chess International Master who passed away in Milpitas, California, on 17th October 2015. Are Tristan and Andrew Tate twins? The brothers are not twins. Andrew was born on 14th December 1986, while Tristan was born on 15th July 1988. Which Tate brother is older? The oldest brother is Andrew. He is 35 years old as of 2022. His younger brother is a year younger than him. Did Tristan Tate win Shipwrecked? The winner was Kate Davies, an events manager from London. She went home with £5,000.

Tristan Tate is a former British-American kickboxer who rose to prominence after appearing on the reality show Shipwrecked: The Island. He is well-known on social media for his exclusive lifestyle and businesses, which he shares with his brother.

