Nathaly Cuevas Biography: Age, height, birthday, net worth

Who is Nathaly Cuevas? She is a YouTuber, social media star, blogger and model from the United States. She is widely recognized for sharing fashion tips, beauty tutorials, and pranks on social media. The internet sensation has collaborated with other renowned celebrities like Jacob Macias to create her content.

Nathaly Cuevas started her YouTube career when she was 15 years old. She frequently uploads modelling shots on Instagram, where she commands a substantial following. The internet sensation owns a pet dog named Malaika and frequently appears in her videos.

Profile summary

Full Name Nathaly Cuevas Nickname Natty Gender Female Date of birth 29 August 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 31-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 79-61-84 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Marital status In a relationship Partner Jacob Macias College GHG Khalsa College Profession Blogger, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $500k - $700k

Nathaly Cuevas' bio

Where is Nathaly Cuevas from? The young internet sensation was born in the United States of America. She was raised in a Christian family, and her nationality is American.

She is not the only child in her family. She has two sisters and a younger brother, Edith, Nelly and Edward Cuevas. For her tertiary education, the social media sensation attended the GHG Khalsa College in Sundhar, India.

How old is Nathaly Cuevas?

Nathaly Cuevas’ age is 19 as of August 2022. When is her birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 29 August. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career highlights

The model created her self-titled YouTube channel on 16 February 2019. The young YouTuber has garnered prominence by sharing routine videos, fashion and beauty-related content, and pranks. At the time of writing, she has gained over 870 thousand subscribers on the platform.

In 2021, the American internet sensation launched a collaborative YouTube channel with her boyfriend. The duo uploads lifestyle videos, pranks and other relatable content. Currently, the Jathany YouTube channel has over 379 thousand subscribers.

The social media celebrity is active on Instagram, where she shares fashion and lifestyle photos. The internet sensation has more than 311 thousand followers on the platform now.

She also has a Twitter account. Similarly, the social media personality has grown popular on TikTok with over 591 thousand followers.

How much does Nathaly Cuevas make?

According to NewUnzip, Nathaly Cuevas’ net worth ranges between $500k and $700k. However, this source is unverified and, therefore, unreliable. Her primary source of income is her digital content creation career.

Who is Nathaly Cuevas’ boyfriend?

The social media personality is in a relationship with Jacob Macias. He is a YouTuber and social media star from the United States. Jacob Macias and Nathaly Cuevas have been dating since 2020. Her boyfriend occasionally appears in her YouTube videos. The duo also collaborates to create videos on their shared Jathany YouTube channel.

How tall is Nathaly Cuevas?

Nathaly Cuevas’ height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres). She weighs approximately 115 pounds (52 kilograms). Her body measurements are 31-24-33 inches (79-61-84 centimetres).

Fast Facts about Nathaly Cuevas

Nathaly Cuevas has a thriving career as a content creator on YouTube and TikTok. She mainly uploads fashion, beauty, challenges, and prank videos. Her prowess has made her amass a significant audience on her social media pages.

