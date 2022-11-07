TK Kirkland’s biography: age, height, birthday, wife, net worth

TK Kirkland is an American entertainer who has been in the industry for over a decade. He has had success in both film and television. TK is well-known for his work in acting, stand-up comedy, and writing.

Comedian TK performs onstage during The Shhh Show at The Buckhead Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

TK Kirkland is a writer, director, producer, and actor. His writing credits include Are There Any Questions?, BET's Comicview and Laffapalooza. He is also a family man. Here is everything you would love t know about him.

Profile summary

Real name Terrance Kirkland Gender Male Date of birth 3 April 1961 Age 61 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Jersey City, New Jersey, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Africa-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Bald Eye colour Black Mother Ann Father James Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Tamara Children 4 School Mountain Lakes High School University University of Arizona, California State, Northridge Profession Actor, comedian Net worth $500k

TK Kirkland's biography

TK was born on 3 April 1961 to African-American parents James and Ann Kirkland. Despite being from New Jersey, the comedian spent his adolescent years in Compton, California, with his younger brother. As of 2022, TK Kirkland's age is 63 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Educational background

T.K. Kirkland visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

The stand-up comedian finished elementary school at a local school in New Jersey. He then applied to Arizona State University and earned a bachelor's degree. Later, he attended California State University, Northridge, earning a master's degree in speech communications.

Career

TK is undeniably one of the few whose career has taken several detours. He has come a long way from living on the streets to owning several businesses. He's worked as an actor, stand-up comedian, podcast host, writer, and entrepreneur.

He began his comedy career while still in college. He performed in Los Angeles' comedy clubs and collaborated with celebrities such as Lil' Wayne, Eminem, Jay-Z, and Keyshia Cole.

According to his IMDb profile, he began his acting career in 1995 as House Rules in the film New Jersey Drive. He has since appeared in eight other films and a video game.

He is the executive producer of Are There Any Questions? (2008) and a co-director of T.K. Kirkland: Who Raised You? Comedy Special (2019). His writing credits include BET's Comicview (2008) and Laffapalooza (2003).

TK Kirkland's movies

Below is a table of all his acting credits.

Year Films Role 2013 Good Brutha Bad Brutha Silk Tie Joe 2012 Birds of a Feather Joey 2007 Comedy After Dark - 2006 The Champagne Gang Liquor Store Clerk 2001 Tara (video) Forty 2000 Baller Blockin' Lieutenant Gaspard 1999 Rising to the Top T.K. 1997 Strays Rodney 1995 New Jersey Drive House Rules

Who is TK Kirkland's wife?

The comedian is married to Tamara Kirkland, and the couple has four kids, Jordan, Trinity, Isis and Aris.

What is TK Kirkland's net worth?

TK performs onstage during The Shhh Show at The Buckhead Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is estimated to have a net worth of $500 thousand. He has earned most of his income through his various endeavours as an actor and comedian.

How tall is TK Kirkland?

He is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) and weighs 160 pounds (73 kilograms). He has dark brown eyes and black hair.

FAQs

Who is TK Kirkland? He is an American comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. Where was TK Kirkland born? He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, United States, in 1961. When is TK Kirkland's birthday? The American comedian celebrates his birthday on 3 April. How old is TK Kirkland? As of 2022, the actor's age is 61 years. His zodiac sign is Aries. What is TK Kirkland's height? The comedian stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What movies has TK Kirkland appeared in? He has appeared in movies such as Comedy After Dark, Good Brutha Bad Brutha, and Rising to the Top. Who are TK Kirkland's parents? The writer was born to African-American parents James and Ann Kirkland.

TK Kirkland is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer from the United States. He's had the opportunity to work with well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Taj Cross’ biography: age, height, birthday, parents, movies

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Taj Cross. He is a young promising actor from the United States. In 2021, he shot to fame when he was cast as Sam in Hulu's comedy series PEN15.

Taj has also appeared in a podcast series, In a Creative Company (2020). He is currently residing in Venice, California, USA. Continue reading to learn more about him.

Source: Legit.ng