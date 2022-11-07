TK Kirkland’s biography: age, height, birthday, wife, net worth
TK Kirkland is an American entertainer who has been in the industry for over a decade. He has had success in both film and television. TK is well-known for his work in acting, stand-up comedy, and writing.
TK Kirkland is a writer, director, producer, and actor. His writing credits include Are There Any Questions?, BET's Comicview and Laffapalooza. He is also a family man. Here is everything you would love t know about him.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Terrance Kirkland
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3 April 1961
|Age
|61 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Jersey City, New Jersey, United States
|Current residence
|California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Africa-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|160
|Weight in kilograms
|73
|Hair colour
|Bald
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Ann
|Father
|James
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Tamara
|Children
|4
|School
|Mountain Lakes High School
|University
|University of Arizona, California State, Northridge
|Profession
|Actor, comedian
|Net worth
|$500k
TK Kirkland's biography
TK was born on 3 April 1961 to African-American parents James and Ann Kirkland. Despite being from New Jersey, the comedian spent his adolescent years in Compton, California, with his younger brother. As of 2022, TK Kirkland's age is 63 years.
Educational background
The stand-up comedian finished elementary school at a local school in New Jersey. He then applied to Arizona State University and earned a bachelor's degree. Later, he attended California State University, Northridge, earning a master's degree in speech communications.
Career
TK is undeniably one of the few whose career has taken several detours. He has come a long way from living on the streets to owning several businesses. He's worked as an actor, stand-up comedian, podcast host, writer, and entrepreneur.
He began his comedy career while still in college. He performed in Los Angeles' comedy clubs and collaborated with celebrities such as Lil' Wayne, Eminem, Jay-Z, and Keyshia Cole.
According to his IMDb profile, he began his acting career in 1995 as House Rules in the film New Jersey Drive. He has since appeared in eight other films and a video game.
He is the executive producer of Are There Any Questions? (2008) and a co-director of T.K. Kirkland: Who Raised You? Comedy Special (2019). His writing credits include BET's Comicview (2008) and Laffapalooza (2003).
TK Kirkland's movies
Below is a table of all his acting credits.
|Year
|Films
|Role
|2013
|Good Brutha Bad Brutha
|Silk Tie Joe
|2012
|Birds of a Feather
|Joey
|2007
|Comedy After Dark
|-
|2006
|The Champagne Gang
|Liquor Store Clerk
|2001
|Tara (video)
|Forty
|2000
|Baller Blockin'
|Lieutenant Gaspard
|1999
|Rising to the Top
|T.K.
|1997
|Strays
|Rodney
|1995
|New Jersey Drive
|House Rules
Who is TK Kirkland's wife?
The comedian is married to Tamara Kirkland, and the couple has four kids, Jordan, Trinity, Isis and Aris.
What is TK Kirkland's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is estimated to have a net worth of $500 thousand. He has earned most of his income through his various endeavours as an actor and comedian.
How tall is TK Kirkland?
He is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) and weighs 160 pounds (73 kilograms). He has dark brown eyes and black hair.
FAQs
- Who is TK Kirkland? He is an American comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.
- Where was TK Kirkland born? He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, United States, in 1961.
- When is TK Kirkland's birthday? The American comedian celebrates his birthday on 3 April.
- How old is TK Kirkland? As of 2022, the actor's age is 61 years. His zodiac sign is Aries.
- What is TK Kirkland's height? The comedian stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.
- What movies has TK Kirkland appeared in? He has appeared in movies such as Comedy After Dark, Good Brutha Bad Brutha, and Rising to the Top.
- Who are TK Kirkland's parents? The writer was born to African-American parents James and Ann Kirkland.
TK Kirkland is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer from the United States. He's had the opportunity to work with well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry.
