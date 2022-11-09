Dana Isaiah’s biography: what is known about Jordin Sparks’ husband?

Dana Isaiah is a former basketball player, gym trainer and fitness model from the United States. He is best known as the husband of Jordin Sparks, an American singer and actress. Dana and Jordin have one child and have been married for almost five years.

Dana Isaiah Thomas attends the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Dana Isaiah rose to prominence after marrying Jordin Spark. He has also made a name for himself through his hard work. He has appeared in numerous publications, including Lapalme Magazine. Isaiah is also a father of two.

Profile summary

Full name Dana Isaiah Thomas Gender Male Date of birth 3 May 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Wife Jordin Sparks Children 1 University Southeastern University Profession Fitness model, gym trainer Net worth $1 million

Dana Isaiah's biography

Where is Dana Isaiah from? The American fitness model was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States, in 1992.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dana is not the only child in his family; he has a brother and a sister. In terms of education, he graduated from Southeastern University, located in Lakeland, Florida, USA.

What is Dana Isaiah's age?

As of 2022, he is 29 years old and celebrates his birthday on 3 May every year. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Dana Isaiah's job?

Singer Jordin Sparks (L) and her husband, model Dana Isaiah Thomas, attend the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Jordin Sparks' husband is a former basketball player, fitness model, and gym trainer. He has modelled for several companies and appeared in publications such as Lapalme Magazine.

Jordin Sparks, his wife, is a well-known musician and actress. She rose to prominence in 2007 after becoming the youngest winner of American Idol's sixth season at 17.

Jordin Sparks (2007), Battlefield (2009), Right Here Right Now (2015), and Cider & Hennessy (2016) are some of her studio albums.

What is Dana Isaiah's net worth?

His alleged net worth is $1 million. However, this information is not credible and hence unreliable. He has amassed this fortune through his modelling and fitness training jobs.

How did Dana Isaiah meet Jordin Sparks?

He met Jordin Sparks in early 2017 but kept their relationship under wraps. The two married in a private ceremony on 17 July of the same year. They only invited close relatives and friends.

Who are Dana Isaiah's children? The American model has one child, a son named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr, born on 2 May 2018.

What is Dana Isaiah's height?

The former basketballer is 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres) tall and weighs 185 pounds (84 kilograms). He has dark brown eyes and black hair.

FAQs

What does Dana Isaiah do for a living? He is a fitness model, gym trainer, and former basketball player from the United States who is well-known for his diverse modelling work in both fitness and fashion scenes. How old is Dana Isaiah? As of 2022, he is 30 years old. He is an American national born on 3 May 1992 in Chicago, Illinois. What is Dana Isaiah's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Taurus. How tall is Dana Isaiah? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 187 centimetres tall. Is Dana Isaiah married? Yes, he is married to Jordin Sparks. They married in July 2017 and have a son named Dana Thomas Jr. How much is Dana Isaiah worth? He is estimated to be worth $1 million. He has accrued this net worth through his modelling career. Where does Dana Isaiah live? He presently lives with his wife and child in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Dana Isaiah is a successful fitness model and gym trainer who is best known as the husband of Jordin Sparks, a well-known American singer and actress. While his marriage made him famous, he has accomplished a lot in his modelling career.

READ ALSO: Vinessa Vidotto's biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner

Legit.ng recently published Vinessa Vidotto's biography. She is an actress and social media personality from the United States. She is best known for her roles as Special Agent Cameron Vo in the TV series FBI: International and Remiel in the Netflix TV series Lucifer.

Vinessa Vidotto made her acting debut in 2016 with a short film, Piper in the Woods. Aside from that, she is a well-known social media personality with a sizable Instagram following.

Source: Legit.ng