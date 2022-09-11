Victoria Medeiros’ biography: age, height, nationality, measurements

Victoria Medeiros is a TikTok star, model, and social media personality from Brazil. She is known for sharing comedy, lip-sync, dance, makeup, and fashion-style videos. The celebrity is also a model who loves working out to stay fit. She commands a significant fan following on her TikTok account and various social media platforms.

Where does Victoria Medeiros live? The Brazilian celebrity currently resides in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. She started modelling after auditioning for movies and television series.

Profile summary

Full name Victtoria Medeiros Gender Female Date of birth 15 September 2002 Age 20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil Current residence Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Brown Profession TikTok star, model, social media personality Net worth $3 million

Victoria Medeiros’ biography

Where is Victoria Medeiros from? The social media celebrity was born and raised in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. She is of mixed ethnicity. What is Victoria Medeiros’ nationality? The internet sensation is Brazilian. She has two siblings named Vittor and Eduardo. Her mother’s name is Tatiany, and she appeared in several of her daughter's TikToks.

How old is Victoria Medeiros?

Victoria Medeiros’ age is 20 years as of 2022. The internet sensation was born on 15 September 2002. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career highlights

Victoria is a young TikTok star and social media influencer. The Brazilian celebrity is best recognised for her lip-sync, dance, makeup, fashion-style, and comedy–related videos on TikTok, where she commands a significant following. Currently, she has garnered over 8 million followers and 81 million likes on her videos.

The internet sensation is a model who loves working out to stay fit. Furthermore, she is a popular Instagram personality with over 2.4 million followers. She uses the platform to share her modelling and lifestyle pictures. She is also active on Twitter, with over 57 thousand followers.

What is Victoria Medeiros’ net worth?

The social media entertainer's alleged net worth is $3 million. However, this piece of information is not verified, therefore, unreliable. Her primary earns from her content creation career and brand endorsements.

Personal life

The internet sensation has not revealed any information regarding her romantic relationship. Judging from her Instagram videos, she may have been in a relationship with Leonardo Avila, as she has posted several pictures of them together. However, it is not clear whether the two are still an item.

What is Victoria Medeiros’ height?

The internet sensation stands at 5 feet 8 inches (178 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 116 pounds (56 kilograms). Victoria Medeiros’ measurements in inches are 34-28-40 (86-71-101 centimetres).

Fast facts about Victoria Medeiros

Who is Victoria Medeiros? She is a TikTok star, model, and social media personality from Brazil. What is Victoria Medeiros’ age? The internet sensation is 20 years old as of 2022. Where does Victtoria Medeiros live? The model is from Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. What is Victoria Medeiros’ nationality? She has Brazilian nationality. What is Victoria Medeiros’ net worth? The internet sensation has an alleged net worth of $3 million. What is Victoria Medeiros’ height? She stands at 5 feet 8 inches (178 centimetres) tall. What are Victoria Medeiros’ measurements? The Brazilian model’s body measurements in inches are 34-28-40 (86-71-101 centimetres).

Victoria Medeiros is a Brazilian TikTok star, model and social media influencer who has won many people’s hearts because of her engaging content. She gained popularity by sharing lip-sync, dance, makeup, fashion-style, and comedy–related videos on TikTok.

