Donelij’s biography: age, height, real name, why did he get banned?

Donelij is a renowned social media star and influencer from the United States. His TikTok account has helped him gain tremendous success by allowing him to upload comedy skits, lip-syncs, and reaction videos.

The TikTok star poses for a photo. Photo: @donelijj

Source: Instagram

Donelij started his TikTok journey in April 2020. He is currently a popular figure on social media platforms with a considerable fanbase. Read his bio to know more about his personal life and career endeavours.

Profile summary

Real name : Chris

: Chris Known as : Donelij

: Donelij Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11 August 2003

11 August 2003 Age: 18 years old (as of 2022)

18 years old (as of 2022) Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, United States

Hartford, Connecticut, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 11"

5' 11" Height in centimetres : 180

: 180 Weight in pounds : 149

: 149 Weight in kilograms : 68

: 68 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Education : US State University

: US State University Profession: Social media star and influencer

Social media star and influencer Net worth: $1million - $5 million

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Donelij's biography

The social media star standing next to a car. Photo: @donelijj

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star was born in Hartford, Connecticut, the United States. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a housewife. He is an American national and currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Regarding his educational background, the American social media star attended US State University.

What is Donelij's real name?

The American TikTok star's real name is Chris.

How old is Donelij?

Donelij's age is 18 years old as of 2022. He was born on 11 August 2003. His birth sign is Leo.

Career

Donelij is a famous social media influencer who rose to stardom due to his lip-syncs, comedy and reaction videos on his TikTok account. He uploaded his first TikTok video on 8 August 2020 after creating his account in April 2020. His account had garnered 2.5 million followers before it was pulled down in 2020 for violating community guidelines.

He later opened a new TikTok account. Today his new account has over 3.2 million followers. Additionally, he has several Instagram accounts, but they are not verified. His main Instagram account has 229k followers as of now.

Donelij's ban from TikTok

A photo of Donelij. Photo: @donelijj

Source: Instagram

Why did Donelij get banned? Donelij's TikTok account was banned on 1 September 2020 for going against the community guidelines. He faced mixed reactions from his fans as some attacked him for posting homophobic and transphobic content. His facial expressions changed in a video he had uploaded after someone announced that they were of the LGBTQ community.

What is Donelij's net worth?

There are no verified sources stating how much the TikTok star is worth. However, according to Reviewmr, his net worth is approximated to range between $1 million and $5 million. He has earned his wealth from his social media career.

How tall is Donelij?

Donelij's height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. He weighs about 68 kilograms or 149 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Donelij is an American TikTok star and social media influencer. His entertaining content continues to win many people's hearts, thus increasing his popularity.

READ ALSO: Jacob Day's biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth, TikTok

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jacob Day. Jacob Day is an American social media entertainer who became famous after publishing a series of lip-syncing and amusing videos on TikTok. He is also one of the members of The Breezy Boys, which is a group of TikTok stars.

Jacob Day's TikTok account has a large following, and he entertains his fans with a variety of lip-syncs. He has also partnered with other TikTok stars, such as Federica Garcia, to create content for their followers. Read the article to get more information about his life.

Source: Legit.ng