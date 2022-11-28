Emily's Ears biography: age, real name, sister, boyfriend

Emily's Ears is an American social media influencer, Instagram model and YouTuber. She is known for her self-titled YouTube channel, where she posts prank videos and lifestyle vlogs. She is also a member of the YouTube group Loudegange.

Photo: @emilys_ears on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The model graduated from high school in May 2021. Her mother revealed that they fought about Emily staying in school multiple times. Despite having a hearing impairment since birth, Emily's Ears recently launched her music career with a single, Blow Ah Bag.

Profile summary

Real name Emily Moore Famous as Emily's Ears Gender Female Date of birth 3 December 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Baton Rouge, LA, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Black (mostly dyed) Eye colour Dark brown Mother Elisabeth Moore Siblings 3 Brother RichBoy Troy Sisters StephThomas, Zahara Thomas Relationship status Dating Profession YouTuber, social media influencer, brand ambassador Net worth $100,000

Emily's Ears' biography

She was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her mother, Elisabeth Moore, is also a YouTube content creator.

The social media personality has two sisters, Steph and Zahara Thomas, and a younger brother, Troy. Emily's Ears' sister Steph is a YouTuber, brand influencer, model and singer. Her other sister Zahara is a circus performer, dancer and choreographer in Dallas, Texas. Her brother is a YouTuber and rapper who goes by RichBoy Troy (RBT).

Emily was diagnosed with hearing impairment in both ears when she was nine months old. She had little hearing in one ear and none in the other. Her family's YouTube channel covered her struggle with her hearing impairment until she accepted it and got used to her hearing aids.

How old is Emily's Ears?

Photo: @emilys_ears on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emily's Ears' age is 20 years as of 2022. She was born on 3 December 2002. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Emily's Ears famous?

Moore rose to fame as a YouTuber, mostly sharing prank videos. She was a member of the web group Adrian and Emily, along with her friend Adrian, who went by AKA Smurftz. They were both hard of hearing and created dancing videos.

The pair split in 2019 following a heated argument on Instagram live. Since then, Emily has created content for her own channel, Emily's Ears. She shares pranks, comedy videos, lifestyle vlogs and occasional hair and beauty tutorials.

She is also part of the content group Loudegange, which includes her sister Steph and brother Troy. The group makes music and creates YouTube and Instagram content. Their mother, Elisabeth, manages Loudegange.

Additionally, Emily is an Instagram model and TikToker. She is an ambassador for multiple brands, including Flat Tummy Co and Jurllyshe. She has over 700K subscribers on YouTube and 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Her TikTok page has over 189K followers.

What is Emily's Ears' net worth?

According to Married Biography, the YouTuber’s net worth is about $100,000. However, this information is not verified. She earns her money from her YouTube channel and brand partnerships.

Who is Emily's Ears' boyfriend?

Emily’s Ears and Kadin Oneekgg. Photo: @emilyandkadin_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In July 2022, the YouTuber revealed her new boyfriend on TikTok and introduced him to her family. He is known only as Cornelius, and the YouTuber has refrained from sharing more information about him.

Her relationship with Cornelius came shortly after her breakup with Instagram star Kadin Oneekgg. The pair got together sometime in 2020. They got engaged in December 2021 and were rumoured to be expecting in April 2022. Both of them leaned into the rumours for YouTube content. However, it turned out that it was all a prank, and Emily had just gained some weight.

On 26 June 2022, Emily revealed that she and Kadin had broken up for good. She said he had become mean and didn't compliment her anymore. He reportedly kicked her out of their shared house because she went home to her mother's house. Kadin is yet to give his side of the story.

Before Kadin, the model dated Jay, aka BadKidJay. Jay is also a content creator with a YouTube channel, Imbadkidjay. He was a member of The Bad Kids, a group of stars, including Bad Kid Mykel and others, who collaborated on rap music and YouTube videos. Jay and Emily started dating in October 2019 but had broken up by March 2020.

Fast facts

What is Emily's Ears' real name? Her real name is Emily Moore. When is Emily's Ears' birthday? She was born on 3 December 2002. She is 20 years old as of 2022. How tall is Emily's Ears? She is 5'5" tall and weighs about 117 pounds. Who is Emily's Ears' sister? She has two sisters: Steph and Zahara Thomas. Who is Emily's Ears' boyfriend? As of July 2022, she was dating a guy known only as Cornelius. However, she has kept her dating life private since breaking up with Kadin Oneekgg. What is Emily's Ears' net worth? She is estimated to be worth $100K.

Emily's Ears is an American YouTuber, Instagram model and social media influencer. She is famous for her pranks on her self-titled channel, and her family's channel Loudegange.

READ ALSO: King Cid’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently published King Cid's biography. King Cid is an American YouTube content creator and social media personality. He also plays amateur basketball for fun.

King, whose real name is Jason Cid, rose to his fame for his YouTube channel. He also shares funny vlogs on TikTok. Cid created two challenge franchises, "Last to Get Knocked Out" and "Smash or Pass", which he hosts on his channel. He often takes the series to the streets and includes members of the public in his videos.

Source: Legit.ng