Jay Cinco’s biography: age, parents, net worth, girlfriend

Jay Cinco is an American rapper, YouTuber and social media personality. He is best known for his vlogs on his YouTube channel. Jay is also a rap artist known for his songs Hood Confessions and Neva Fold.

A photo of Jay Cinco. Photo: @Jaycincoo

Source: Twitter

Jay Cinco is an independent artist who is not signed with any music label. He has an additionalYouTube channel where he streams live gaming sessions with his subscribers.

Profile summary

Full name: Jay Cinco

Jay Cinco Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 14 December 2002

: 14 December 2002 Age : 19 (as of 2021)

: 19 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth : Watts, California, United States

: Watts, California, United States Current residenc e: Compton, CA, US

e: Compton, CA, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds: 171

171 Weight in kilograms: 78

78 Shoe size : 14.5 (US)

: 14.5 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Rapper, YouTuber, social media personality

: Rapper, YouTuber, social media personality Net worth: $500 thousand

Jay Cinco’s biography

Who is Jay Cinco? He is an American rapper and YouTuber. Jay primarily posts his videos on YouTube and TikTok pages. He is very active and posts his content weekly.

In addition to his vlogs, he also posts his music on his YouTube channel.

How old is Jay Cinco?

Different sources indicate that Jay Cinco's age as of 2021 is 19 years. However, his ex-girlfriend Brooklyn Frost alleges that he is a year older than his age has been reported online. In a response video to this allegation, Jay stated that he has not revealed his age to the public and prefers to keep it private.

Childhood

Jay was born in Watts, California, United States. Although it is not known who Jay Cinco's parents are, he occasionally features them in his videos. He has a mixed ethnic background. Cinco is of African American, Mexican, Native American, and Samoan descent. He has a younger sister who is still in school.

Before moving to Compton, California, he spent most of his childhood in Watts, California. He has stated that he grew up in a neighbourhood run by gangs. Cinco has also lost family members to gang violence.

Career

Jay is best known as a YouTuber and musician. He started his channel Jay Cinco of 13th May 2016. As of 2021, Cinco has over 258k subscribers on his YouTube channel. His vlogs are particularly popular with his fans.

The most popular video on his channel as of 2021 has received over 576k views. The video titled I Snuck a Girl in Bed....Never Again was posted on 28th September 2021. Cinco continuously posts his videos and vlogs on his channel weekly. He has over 15 million views on his YouTube channel

In addition to his Jay Cinco channel, he has another channel More Cinco, which has 10.7k subscribers. He posts videos of himself streaming live gaming sessions with his subscribers. His second channel has been up from 22nd February 2019.

Jay is active on TikTok. He also shares his YouTube content on his TikTok page jaycincoo which has over 779k followers and 23m likes

Cinco has made a name for himself as a rap artist. He has released a few singles such as Alone, 30 Shots and Paranoid. However, he is best known for his songs Hood Confessions and Neva Fold. His song Hood Confessions is a tribute to his cousin Keith Moore, who was shot and killed due to gang violence.

How much is Jay Cinco worth?

Jay Cinco's net worth as of 2021 is estimated to be $500 thousand. He makes his money as a musician and content creator. The rapper earns an approximate $7.1k monthly income from his YouTube content.

Who is Jay Cinco dating?

He is currently single. However, he has previously been in a relationship with fellow YouTuber Brooklyn Frost. Brooklyn and Cinco revealed that they started dating in February 2021. They first met in January in a studio where Jay was recording.

Brooklyn Frost's boyfriend Jay first appeared on her channel in April 2021 in a video titled Boyfriend Rates My Fashion Nova Outfits. The two broke up a while back, and they have come out to address their side of their story in their respective videos.

Jay Cinco is an up-and-coming rapper and YouTuber. He earned fame thanks to his engaging vlogs, as well as because of his music.

