King Cid’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend, net worth

King Cid is a famous YouTuber and social media personality from the United States. He is best known for his self-titled YouTube channel, on which he mainly posts pranks and fun challenges. He is also popular on TikTok for his funny vlogs.

Photo: @_kingcid on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cid has one of the most popular prank YouTube channels. He created two video series, “Smash or Pass” and “Last to Get Knocked Out”, which have set him apart from other content creators. He occasionally plays basketball for fun.

Profile summary

Full name Jason Cid Nickname King Cid Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, FL, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Migo Monroe Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $300,000 Instagram @_kingcid YouTube King Cid

King Cid’s biography

King Cid’s real name is Jason Cid. His screen name was inspired by his basketball icon, Lebron James, whose nickname is King James. He has three siblings. King Cid’s hometown is Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was born and raised.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How old is King Cid?

The YouTube star is 22 years old as of 2022. King Cid’s birthday is on 26 August 2000. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Cid became famous because of his pranks, funny challenges and vlogs on his YouTube channel. He has two long-running challenge franchises, “Smash or Pass” and “Last to Get Knocked Out”, which he takes to the streets regularly.

Jason started making videos with his high school friend Smooth Gio, who he has credited as his inspiration and for helping propel him to fame. However, the two of them had a disagreement over personal issues, even airing a scheduled fight online. They no longer associate with each other, but Cid still regards Gio highly.

In addition to his thriving YouTube channel, the content creator is also popular on TikTok. He often shares snippets of his longer videos as well as short funny videos. At the time of writing, he has 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

What is King Cid’s net worth?

As Famous Face Wiki reports, the content creator is estimated to be worth about $300,000. However, this figure has not been verified by any reputable source. He makes money from his YouTube videos.

Who is King Cid dating?

King Cid’s girlfriend is Migo Monroe, an Instagram model, musician and social media influencer. The couple has been together since 2021. Monroe has featured in several videos on Cid’s YouTube.

Jason has two other famous ex-girlfriends. He was with social media star Breann Llewelyn for a little over a year, from 2020 to 2021. Although neither of them explained to their fans why they broke up, King revealed in a video that he considers Breann the best girlfriend he ever had.

Before Breann, he dated Dymond Charleston who is also a YouTuber and social media influencer, but they broke up in 2019. King has since termed their past relationship as toxic. Even so, the two still remain close friends and have collaborated in multiple YouTube and TikTok videos since the breakup.

What is King Cid’s height?

The social media star is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. He weighs about 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about King Cid

What is King Cid’s real name? He was born Jason Cid. What is King Cid’s age? He is 22 years old as of 2022. What is King Cid’s zodiac sign? He is a Virgo, born on 26 August 2000. How tall is King Cid? The YouTuber is 5 feet 11 inches tall, equivalent to 180 centimetres. Where is King Cid from? He was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. How much is King Cid worth? His net worth is estimated to be about $300K as of 2022. However, there are no officially verified reports on this. Who is King Cid’s girlfriend? He is dating social media influencer Migo Monroe. Why is King Cid famous? He is best known for his pranks and challenge videos on YouTube.

King Cid is an American YouTuber and social media star. He is famous for his pranks, vlogs and challenge videos on TikTok and YouTube. He is also an avid basketball player.

READ ALSO: YouTuber Jinx ASMR’s biography: age, height, real name, career

Legit.ng recently published YouTuber Jinx ASMR’s biography. She is an American social media personality and YouTube content creator. She is popular for her comedy, ASMR, gifting and make-up tutorial videos.

Her ASMR videos have earned her over 456K subscribers on YouTube. She loves to cosplay and enjoys anime and kawaii culture.

Source: Legit.ng