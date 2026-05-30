Bello El-Rufai has emerged unopposed as the African Democratic Congress candidate for Kaduna North Federal Constituency

The lawmaker thanked party leaders, delegates and supporters for their confidence in him

El-Rufai defended his political record following his exit from the APC and pledged to campaign vigorously for the ADC ahead of future elections

Bello El-Rufai has secured the African Democratic Congress ticket for the Kaduna North Federal Constituency after emerging unopposed in the party's primary election.

As reported by TheCable, the serving member of the House of Representatives announced his victory on Saturday, May 29, revealing that he received 7,727 votes in the exercise.

Bello El-Rufai emerged unopposed as the African Democratic Congress candidate. Photo: FB/HoR

Source: Twitter

The lawmaker expressed gratitude to party leaders, delegates, supporters and residents of Kaduna North for backing his candidacy.

The development positions El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, to seek another term in the National Assembly under the ADC platform after recently leaving the All Progressives Congress.

Why did Bello El-Rufai win unopposed?

Reacting to the outcome, the lawmaker described the result as a vote of confidence in his performance over the past three years.

“Alhamdulillah. I am deeply honoured and humbled to emerge unopposed as the flag bearer of the African Democratic Congress for Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the just concluded primary election, with a total of 7,727 votes,” he said.

He added that he remained committed to serving the constituency and pledged to continue engaging residents on issues affecting their communities.

El-Rufai also acknowledged several party figures who stepped aside during the primary process, describing them as experienced politicians and loyal stakeholders who contributed to the growth of the ADC in Kaduna.

What did he say about ADC?

The federal lawmaker used the opportunity to address questions surrounding his defection from the APC, insisting that he had maintained loyalty to his former party while he remained a member.

Bello El-Rufai acknowledges party members after securing the ADC ticket unopposed. Photo: FB/BelloEl-Rufai

Source: Twitter

“Let me explain this. While in the APC. I have never related to the opposition. I have never financed them. My father knew better to ask me to,” he said.

He further stated that his move to the ADC was driven by conviction and that he would actively campaign for the party ahead of future elections.

“There is still honour in politics. I hope to embody it. I am now in the ADC, proudly, let me assure you or anyone that doubts this, I will canvass for our party with pleasure and they know my record. We fear no one.”

El-Rufai said the primary victory represented more than a personal achievement and described it as a renewed commitment to effective representation.

The lawmaker first won the Kaduna North Federal Constituency seat in the 2023 general election on the platform of the APC. He will now head into the next electoral contest as the ADC's candidate for the constituency.

My son is free to choose party, El-Rufai tells critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has addressed questions surrounding his son’s political affiliation, saying Mohammed Bello remains a member of the All Progressives Congress by personal choice despite his public criticism of the ruling party.

Bello represents Kaduna North in the House of Representatives and was elected on the APC platform. El-Rufai said his son’s decision to stay with the party reflects individual conviction rather than family pressure or political alignment.

Source: Legit.ng