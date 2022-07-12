Bad Kid Mykel’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend

Bad Kid Mykel is an American rapper, Instagram star and social media influencer. He is best known for being part of a popular social media group, The Bad Kids. He is also known for his YouTube channel, Life With mykel, for his gaming content, pranks and vlogs.

Bad Kid Mykel's first video on The Bad Kids YouTube channel was posted in June 2019. The other group members are Badkid Tray, Badkid Bam, and Badkid Mirah, among others.

Profile summary

Real name Mykel Conder Nickname Bad Kid Mykel Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 2005 Age 17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in inches 157 Weight in pounds 47 Weight in kilograms 103 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joel Mother Sarah Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Mya Nicole Johnson Profession Instagram star, musician, social media influencer Net worth $1 million YouTube Life With mykel

Bad Kid Mykel's biography

The social media influencer was born in the Louisiana city of Baton Rouge, the United States, to Joel and Sarah Conder. He was raised alongside his three sisters, Chloe, Grace and Sophie. The YouTuber is of African-American descent.

How old is Bad Kid Mykel?

As of 2022, Bad Kid Mykel's age is 17 years old. He was born on 26 July 2005. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Bad Kid Mykel is an American-based singer, Instagram star and social media influencer. The singer gained immense popularity in 2017 by being a member of The Bad Kids.

The members used to appear in videos of a popular YouTuber and comedian, Funny Mike, commonly known as Young 22. They posted funny skits, parody cover videos, pranks and music videos on his channel. They released three tracks, DEDE-3X-3X, Fresh and Do The WooWoo, through Funny Mike's YouTube channel.

The Bad Kids later launched their own YouTube channel and began uploading videos. They released two more singles, Elbow Dance and A's & B's.

The American rapper launched his self-titled YouTube channel on 15 May 2016. He posted his first video, called MY FIRST TIME PLAYING RAINBOW SIX SIEGE, in July 2019. He is known for making vlogs, pranks, Q&A and gaming-related videos. Over time, he has acquired 1 million subscribers.

On 30 July 2020, Mykel created a gaming YouTube channel where he uploads gaming content. At the time of writing, the channel has over 71 thousand subscribers.

Besides posting his videos on YouTube, the social media sensation is also active and famous on Instagram, with 1.9 million followers. He mostly uses the account to post his lifestyle pictures. He is also on TikTok with a fast-growing audience of over 73 thousand followers and over 577 thousand likes (at the time of writing).

What is Bad Kid Mykel's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, his net worth is alleged to be $1 million. However, this source of information is not verified and, thus, not credible. He primarily earns his income from his social media endeavours.

Who is Bad Kid Mykel's girlfriend?

The content creator is currently in a romantic relationship with Mya Nicole Johnson. Mya is an American Instagram star and social media influencer. She is also a member of The Bad Kids.

Before his current relationship, the young Instagram celebrity dated a model, rapper and YouTuber, Macei. They from December 2019 to mid-2021.

How tall is Bad Kid Mykel?

Bad Kid Mykel's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. He weighs about 103 pounds (47 kilograms).

Fast facts about Bad Kid Mykel

Who is Bad Kid Mykel? He is a young Instagram star, rapper and social media personality from the United States. What is Mykel Bad Kid's age? The content creator is 17 years old as of 2022. What is Bad Kid Mykel's real name? The YouTuber's real name is Mykel Conder. Who is Bad Kid Mykel's dad? His father is called Joel Conder. Are Macei and Mykel still together? No. They broke up in mid of 2021. What is Bad Kid Mykel's height? The content creator is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall. How old is Mykel's girlfriend? Mya is 16 years old as of 2022. She was born on 20 December 2005.

Bad Kid Mykel is a young rapper and social media influencer who has consistently engaged his fans since he started his career. His content has earned him a considerable following, especially on YouTube and Instagram. He is a member of The Bad Kids group.

