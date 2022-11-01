Hadley Klein’s biography: who is Taissa Farmiga’s spouse?

Hadley Klein is a producer, screenwriter, and director from the United States. He is best known for his work on several movies and television series, such as Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008-2009), Any Tom, and Good Morning Rabbit (2010). He is also known for being the husband of Taissa Farmiga.

Hadley Klein made his debut in the entertainment industry in 2002 when he became a production assistant in the TV series Without a Trace. Taissa Farmiga’s husband has also been cast as Jimmy in the TV series Party Down.

Profile summary

Full name Hadley Ethan Klein Gender Male Date of birth 25 January 1983 Age 39 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth St. Loius, Missouri, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Cindy Klein-Lewis Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Taissa Farmiga College Emerson College Profession Film director, producer, screenwriter Net worth $1 million

Hadley Klein's biography

The American director was born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. Hadley's dad died when he was young. His mother, Cindy Klein-Lewis, married Rabbi Shalom Klein-Lewis after his father's death. He was raised alongside his two sisters, Ashke Mahtab and Amira Ashley Basaysay. He earned his bachelor's degree in Film Studies from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.

How old is Hadley Klein?

The American producer is 39 years old as of 2022. He was born on 25 January 1983. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Taissa Farmiga's spouse began his career as an assistant producer in 2002 in the TV series Without Trace while pursuing his degree. Since then, he has produced, written, and directed numerous TV series and films.

After completing his studies, the American producer relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his career in the entertainment industry. He first worked as a production intern in the TV series Joey (2004-2005).

According to his IMDb profile, the following are films he has produced.

She Taught Love (producer) (pre-production)

(producer) (pre-production) Any Tom, D*ck or Harry (2015) (executive producer)

(2015) (executive producer) Baby's Breath (2012) (associate producer)

(2012) (associate producer) Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008-2009) (consulting producer)

He is also credited as a writer and director in:

Any Tom, D*ck or Harry (2015)

(2015) Good Morning Rabbit (2010)

Additionally, he worked as a writer for five episodes of an animated children's TV series, Fresh Beat Band of Spies. In 2009, Hadley appeared as an actor in the TV show Party Down for one episode. He also landed a minor role in the TV series Veronica Mars, season two.

What is Hadley Klein's net worth?

Hadley has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is not verified. He earns his wealth from being a producer, writer, and director.

How did Taissa Farmiga and Hadley Klein meet?

The two met on a movie set. They started dating in 2014, and in May 2019, they got engaged. On 8 August 2020, Hadley and Taissa exchanged their wedding vows in a private ceremony at their home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taissa Farmiga is an American actress popularly known for his role in movies like Mindscape, Valley of Violence, and Rules Don't Apply. Hadley was previously in a relationship with Natalie Thurn.

Fast facts about Hadley Klein

Who is Hadley Klein? He is a film producer, screenwriter and director. When is Hadley Klein's birthday? He marks his birthday on 25 January every year. What is Hadley Klein's age? The director is 39 years old as of 2022. Who are Hadley Klein's parents? His mother is Cindy Klein-Lewis, while his father's name remains a mystery. His father died when he was young. Who is Taissa Farmiga's husband? She is married to Hadley Klein, an American actress. What is Hadley Klein's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Where does Hadley Klein live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, United States.

Hadley Klein is a film producer, director and screenwriter. He is currently working as a producer on the upcoming romantic film She Taught Love. He garnered fame as the husband of the American actress Taissa Farmiga.

