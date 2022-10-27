Nhut Le’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies and TV shows

Nhut Le is a Vietnamese-American actor, writer and producer. He rose to prominence for his role as Judomaster in the HBO Max's Peacemaker. He is also known for his appearances on Stardumb and Kroll Show.

Nhut Le made his acting debut in 2013 when he landed a minor role in the movie Martial Science. He is a trained martial artist and has played fighter and martial artist roles in various films and series.

Profile summary

Full name Nhut Le Gender Male Date of birth 1997-1998 Age 24-25 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Vietnamese-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University The University of the Arts Profession Actor, writer, producer, social media influencer Instagram @itsnhutle Twitter @itsnhutle

Nhut Le's biography

The actor was born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. He is a Vietnamese-American national of Asian descent. When Nhut was six years old, the family relocated to the United States. He was raised alongside his sister named, Kalena Le.

Nhut graduated from The University of Arts in Philadelphia. He also studied Improvisational theatre at Upright Citizens Brigade and improve at the Groundlings.

How old is Nhut Le?

The Vietnamese-American actor was reportedly born in 1997. He is between 24 and 25 years old as of 2022. His exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Career

While studying at the University of Arts, the actor got a chance to work with well-known directors of movies and professors such as Johnnie Hobbs Jr, Janice Orlandi, Whit McLaughlin and Tom Quinn. The actor made his television debut when he was featured in the movie Martial Science, taking a minor role.

He is popularly known for starring in the Stardumb and Kroll Show series. However, his breakthrough came when he was featured in the TV series Peacemaker, where he played Judomaster. Peacemaker is the spin-off streaming series of the S*icide Squad movie.

Martial artist Nhut Le appeared in 4 episodes out of eight. In the series, he starred alongside famous actors like John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jeniffer Holland, Chris Conrad and Steve Agee.

Here are Nhut Le's movies and TV shows, according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2022-2023 Peacemaster Judomaster 2018 Raven's Home Nerdidorken 2018 Gey Gardens Little Eddie 2017 Score 2017 Comfort Tao 2017 Jenny Trump Eddie 2016 The Cost The Monster 2015 B*tch Please Goblin 2015 Stardumb Chelsea Adams 2013-2015 Kroll Show Inuit Andy/ Blisteritos Kid 2014 Library Ghosts Creepy Librarian 2014 Los Feliz Gay 2 2014/1 Jinxed Kenny 2013 Martial Science Various

Nhut is a martial artist who has sword skills. In 2019, he showed his Wushu skills, a contemporary Chinese martial art that blends performance and martial application elements. The actor is also a skilled potter and owns an online pottery studio, 3 Circle Pottery.

Besides acting, Nhut is a social media influencer with a significant following on Twitter and Instgram. In addition, he created his self-titled YouTube channel on 16 March 2014. He mainly shares pottery-related videos.

How tall is Nhut Le?

The actor is 5 feet inches or 152 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Nhut Le

Who is Nhut Le? He is an actor, writer, producer and social media influencer. What is Nhut Le's age? He is presumed to be 25 years old as of 2022. What is Nhut Le's ethnicity? He is of Asian descent. What is Nhut Le's height? The writer is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall. Where does Judomaster from Peacemaker live? He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Where is Nhut Le from? He is from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Does Nhut Le have an Instagram account? Yes, his Instagram account has close to 30 thousand followers at the time of writing.

