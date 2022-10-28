Kendu Isaacs’ biography: who is Mary J. Blige’s ex-husband?

Kendu Isaacs is a music manager and record producer from the United States of America. He rose to stardom due to his marriage to actress Mary J. Blige. The American producer has worked on several movies, such as Betty and Coretta, in which his former wife, Mary J. Blige, starred.

Recording Artist Mary J. Blige (L) and Kendu Isaacs (R) attend Ferrari's 60th Anniversary In The USA Gala on October 11, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Kendu Isaacs is a professional manager, and he served as the president of the American entertainment company Matriarch Entertainment. In addition, he served as the manager of the Berlin-based artist management company K.I. Productions. He currently resides in New York, the United States.

Profile summary

Full name Kendu Isaacs Gender Male Date of birth 14 August 1968 Age 54 years (as of November 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Manhattan, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Martin Isaacs Mother Barbara Isaacs Relationship status Single Children 3 Profession Record producer, celebrity manager Net worth $4.5 million Instagram @kendu_isaacs

Kendu Isaacs’ bio

The American record producer was born and raised in Manhattan, New York, United States of America. He is an American national, and his ethnicity is African-American. His mother is Barbara Isaacs, while his father is Martin Isaacs.

What is Kendu Isaacs’ age?

The renowned celebrity manager is 54 years as of 2022. He was born on 14 August 1968. His zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Kendu Isaacs doing now?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the manager of K.I. Productions Artist Management Company. He has been working there since January 2001. Mary J. Blige's ex-husband was also initially signed under Mary’s record label, Matriarch Entertainment. There, he used to work as the R&B singer’s secretary.

Kendu Isaacs attends Mary J. Blige theatrical documentary promo tour on November 10, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

From January 2008 to July 2016, Kendu worked as a Chief Operating Officer at the New York-based Matriarch Entertainment Company. According to IMDb, he was the executive producer of the 2013 drama film Betty and Coretta.

What is Kendu Isaacs’ net worth?

The American record producer has an alleged net worth of $4.5 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is unverified. His primary source of income is his production career.

Mary J Blige’ and Kendu Isaacs' marriage

The two began dating in 2000 and tied the knot on 7 December 2003. Their wedding ceremony was held at Mary’s home. However, things didn’t work out for them, and Mary decided to call it quits in 2016 when she filed for divorce.

Why did Mary J. Blige leave her husband?

According to court documents obtained by People magazine in May 2017, the R&B singer accused Kendu of having an affair with another woman.

She added that her then-husband spent more than $420,000 during their marriage on travel expenses with his girlfriend. While married, the record producer had received 10% of Mary’s gross income.

Kendu also accused Mary of cheating on him and questioned her sexual orientation. Blige was ordered by the court to pay Kendu Isaacs $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support.

Who is Kendu Isaacs' new wife?

The American celebrity manager has not revealed any information regarding his love life since separating from J.Blige. He is also presumably single.

Who are Kendu Isaacs' children?

Before hooking up with Mary, Kendu had two sons and a daughter from his previous relationships. His children are Jordan, Nas and Briana Latrise.

Kendu Isaacs' daughter is a famous actress vastly recognized for appearing in the Growing up Hip Hop TV show.

Singer Mary J Blige, right, and Kendu Isaacs arrive at a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. Photo: Andrew Harrer-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Kendu Isaac’s height and weight

Mary J. Blige's ex-husband is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kendu Isaac

What is Kendu Isaacs doing now? He is currently the manager of K.I. Productions Artist Management Company. What is Kendu Isaacs' age? The celebrity manager is 54 years as of 2022. Who are Kendu Isaacs' children? He is a father of three, Jordan, Nas and Briana Latrise. What is Kendu Isaacs' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $4.5 million. Is Kendu Isaacs married now? No, the record producer is currently seemingly single. What is Kendu Isaacs' height? He stands at the height of 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Kendu Isaacs is a successful record producer and celebrity manager from the United States of America. He is known by many as the ex-husband of the American R&B singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige.

