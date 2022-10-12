Kayla Compton’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Kayla Compton is a well-known American actress, writer, director and producer. She first rose to prominence when she was cast to play the role of Gretchen in the television show Chase Champion in 2015. Most of her fans know her better for her portrayal of Allegra Garcia, or Adult Maya, in the television series The Flash (2019-2022).
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Kayla Compton is an actress who made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2011. She has since risen into one of the top up-coming actresses today. She enjoys travelling and has a dog named Rooster "Roo" Ruis.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Kayla Compton
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|3 February 1990
|Age
|32 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Salinas, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angles, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'2"
|Height in centimetres
|157
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Body measurements in inches
|36-28-40
|Body measurements in centimetres
|91-71-101
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Mother
|Katia Scodelario
|Father
|Roger Humphrey
|Relationship status
|Married
|Partner
|Josiah Ruis
|University
|University of Central Florida
|Profession
|Actress, writer, producer, and director
|Net worth
|$1.5 million
|@kaylacheriecompton
Kayla Compton's bio
Kayla was born in the United States on 3 February 1990 in Salinas, California, USA. She is an American citizen of white ancestry. As of 2022, Kayla Compton's age is 32 years.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida, and while still in high school, she competed in a school pageant and won the title of Miss Congeniality.
Acting career
Kayla began her acting career in 2011 when she appeared in one episode of the television series Entourage as Monica. Later, she portrayed another minor role as Indie Girl in the television series Perception.
One of her biggest roles to date came when she was cast to play Allegra Garcia, or Adult Maya, a young metahuman with electromagnetic abilities and aspiring reporter in the TV series The Flash. She has so far appeared in 50 episodes of the show.
Kayla is also a writer, producer and director. She is known for In Training (2022), The Z Girl Next Door (2020) and Rubies and Diamonds (2018).
Kayla Compton's movies and TV shows
Here is a look at the films and television shows she has appeared in, according to her IMBD page.
|Year
|TV series/movie
|Role
|2019-2022
|The Flash
|Allegra Garcia / Adult Maya
|2022
|In Training
|Trina
|2020
|The Z Girl Next Door
|Girl
|2018
|Emily X
|Emily
|2018
|Rubies and Diamonds
|Riley
|2018
|S Is for Revenge
|Chloe
|2017
|Highway to Havasu
|Sarah
|2016
|The Stanford Letter
|Kayla
|2016
|Attack of the Killer Donuts
|Michelle Kester
|2016
|Making Moves
|Kara
|2016
|Part Timers
|Nisha
|2016
|Bro-Dum
|Naomi
|2015
|Chase Champion
|Gretchen
|2015
|Vanity
|Young Woman
|2014
|Mistresses
|Salesgirl
|2013
|King's Faith
|Natalie Jenkins
|2012
|Perception
|Indie Girl
|2011
|Entourage
|Monica
What is Kayla Compton's net worth?
The actress' alleged net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.
Who is Kayla Compton's spouse?
The actress is married to Josiah Ruis. The couple married on the 21st of January, 2018. Even though little is known about her husband, she frequently posts pictures of him on her Instagram.
Kayla Compton's height and weight
The actress is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-28-40 inches or 91-71-101 centimetres. She has green eyes and brown hair.
FAQs
- When was Kayla Compton born? The American actress was born in 1990 in Salinas, California, United States.
- How old is Kayla Compton? As of 2022, she is 32 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
- When is Kayla Compton's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 3 February.
- What does Kayla Compton do for a living? She is an American actress, writer, director and producer.
- What movies are Kayla Compton? She has 18 acting credits under her name. Some of the TV series and movies she has appeared in include Highway to Havasu, Attack of the Killer Donuts and The Flash.
- What is Kayla Compton's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.
- Is Kayla Compton's Instagram verified? Yes, it is. She has more than 203 thousand followers.
Kayla Compton is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. Her breakthrough role came after she was cast in a recurring role on the hit TV show The Flash.
READ ALSO: Sora Simmons' biography: age, height, birthday, sister, net worth
Legit.ng recently published Sora Simmons' biography. He is a YouTuber, gaming streamer, TikTok star, and social media personality who is Japanese-American. On his TikTok account, he is well-known for his POV content and dance videos. He is also a well-known YouTube personality.
Sora Simmons debuted on TikTok in October 2019. He has collaborated with well-known social media stars such as Paul Hodder and Madison.
Source: Legit.ng