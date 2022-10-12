Global site navigation

Local editions

Kayla Compton’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Сelebrity biographies

Kayla Compton’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Kayla Compton is a well-known American actress, writer, director and producer. She first rose to prominence when she was cast to play the role of Gretchen in the television show Chase Champion in 2015. Most of her fans know her better for her portrayal of Allegra Garcia, or Adult Maya, in the television series The Flash (2019-2022).

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Kayla Compton
Kayla Compton attends the awards & closing night of the 2022 HollyShorts Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston
Source: Getty Images

Kayla Compton is an actress who made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2011. She has since risen into one of the top up-coming actresses today. She enjoys travelling and has a dog named Rooster "Roo" Ruis.

Profile summary

Full nameKayla Compton
GenderFemale
Date of birth3 February 1990
Age 32 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birth Salinas, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angles, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityCaucasian
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'2"
Height in centimetres157
Weight in pounds121
Weight in kilograms55
Body measurements in inches36-28-40
Body measurements in centimetres91-71-101
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourGreen
MotherKatia Scodelario
FatherRoger Humphrey
Relationship statusMarried
PartnerJosiah Ruis
UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
ProfessionActress, writer, producer, and director
Net worth$1.5 million
Instagram@kaylacheriecompton

Read also

Christina McLarty’s biography: who is David Arquette’s wife?

Kayla Compton's bio

Kayla was born in the United States on 3 February 1990 in Salinas, California, USA. She is an American citizen of white ancestry. As of 2022, Kayla Compton's age is 32 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kayla Compton's age
Photo: @kaylacheriecompton on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida, and while still in high school, she competed in a school pageant and won the title of Miss Congeniality.

Acting career

Kayla began her acting career in 2011 when she appeared in one episode of the television series Entourage as Monica. Later, she portrayed another minor role as Indie Girl in the television series Perception.

One of her biggest roles to date came when she was cast to play Allegra Garcia, or Adult Maya, a young metahuman with electromagnetic abilities and aspiring reporter in the TV series The Flash. She has so far appeared in 50 episodes of the show.

Read also

Haley Sharpe’s biography: age, height, birthday, college

Kayla is also a writer, producer and director. She is known for In Training (2022), The Z Girl Next Door (2020) and Rubies and Diamonds (2018).

Kayla Compton's movies and TV shows

Here is a look at the films and television shows she has appeared in, according to her IMBD page.

YearTV series/movieRole
2019-2022The Flash Allegra Garcia / Adult Maya
2022In TrainingTrina
2020The Z Girl Next Door Girl
2018Emily XEmily
2018Rubies and Diamonds Riley
2018S Is for Revenge Chloe
2017Highway to HavasuSarah
2016The Stanford LetterKayla
2016Attack of the Killer DonutsMichelle Kester
2016Making Moves Kara
2016Part Timers Nisha
2016Bro-Dum Naomi
2015Chase Champion Gretchen
2015Vanity Young Woman
2014Mistresses Salesgirl
2013King's FaithNatalie Jenkins
2012PerceptionIndie Girl
2011EntourageMonica

Read also

Whitney Alford’s biography: who is Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée?

What is Kayla Compton's net worth?

The actress' alleged net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Who is Kayla Compton's spouse?

The actress is married to Josiah Ruis. The couple married on the 21st of January, 2018. Even though little is known about her husband, she frequently posts pictures of him on her Instagram.

Kayla Compton's height and weight

The actress is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-28-40 inches or 91-71-101 centimetres. She has green eyes and brown hair.

FAQs

  1. When was Kayla Compton born? The American actress was born in 1990 in Salinas, California, United States.
  2. How old is Kayla Compton? As of 2022, she is 32 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
  3. When is Kayla Compton's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 3 February.
  4. What does Kayla Compton do for a living? She is an American actress, writer, director and producer.
  5. What movies are Kayla Compton? She has 18 acting credits under her name. Some of the TV series and movies she has appeared in include Highway to Havasu, Attack of the Killer Donuts and The Flash.
  6. What is Kayla Compton's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.
  7. Is Kayla Compton's Instagram verified? Yes, it is. She has more than 203 thousand followers.

Read also

Lyndrea Price’s biography: who is Serena and Venus Williams' sister?

Kayla Compton is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. Her breakthrough role came after she was cast in a recurring role on the hit TV show The Flash.

READ ALSO: Sora Simmons' biography: age, height, birthday, sister, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Sora Simmons' biography. He is a YouTuber, gaming streamer, TikTok star, and social media personality who is Japanese-American. On his TikTok account, he is well-known for his POV content and dance videos. He is also a well-known YouTube personality.

Sora Simmons debuted on TikTok in October 2019. He has collaborated with well-known social media stars such as Paul Hodder and Madison.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel