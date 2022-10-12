Kayla Compton’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Kayla Compton is a well-known American actress, writer, director and producer. She first rose to prominence when she was cast to play the role of Gretchen in the television show Chase Champion in 2015. Most of her fans know her better for her portrayal of Allegra Garcia, or Adult Maya, in the television series The Flash (2019-2022).

Kayla Compton is an actress who made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2011. She has since risen into one of the top up-coming actresses today. She enjoys travelling and has a dog named Rooster "Roo" Ruis.

Profile summary

Full name Kayla Compton Gender Female Date of birth 3 February 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Salinas, California, United States Current residence Los Angles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-101 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Katia Scodelario Father Roger Humphrey Relationship status Married Partner Josiah Ruis University University of Central Florida Profession Actress, writer, producer, and director Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @kaylacheriecompton

Kayla Compton's bio

Kayla was born in the United States on 3 February 1990 in Salinas, California, USA. She is an American citizen of white ancestry. As of 2022, Kayla Compton's age is 32 years.

She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida, and while still in high school, she competed in a school pageant and won the title of Miss Congeniality.

Acting career

Kayla began her acting career in 2011 when she appeared in one episode of the television series Entourage as Monica. Later, she portrayed another minor role as Indie Girl in the television series Perception.

One of her biggest roles to date came when she was cast to play Allegra Garcia, or Adult Maya, a young metahuman with electromagnetic abilities and aspiring reporter in the TV series The Flash. She has so far appeared in 50 episodes of the show.

Kayla is also a writer, producer and director. She is known for In Training (2022), The Z Girl Next Door (2020) and Rubies and Diamonds (2018).

Kayla Compton's movies and TV shows

Here is a look at the films and television shows she has appeared in, according to her IMBD page.

Year TV series/movie Role 2019-2022 The Flash Allegra Garcia / Adult Maya 2022 In Training Trina 2020 The Z Girl Next Door Girl 2018 Emily X Emily 2018 Rubies and Diamonds Riley 2018 S Is for Revenge Chloe 2017 Highway to Havasu Sarah 2016 The Stanford Letter Kayla 2016 Attack of the Killer Donuts Michelle Kester 2016 Making Moves Kara 2016 Part Timers Nisha 2016 Bro-Dum Naomi 2015 Chase Champion Gretchen 2015 Vanity Young Woman 2014 Mistresses Salesgirl 2013 King's Faith Natalie Jenkins 2012 Perception Indie Girl 2011 Entourage Monica

What is Kayla Compton's net worth?

The actress' alleged net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Who is Kayla Compton's spouse?

The actress is married to Josiah Ruis. The couple married on the 21st of January, 2018. Even though little is known about her husband, she frequently posts pictures of him on her Instagram.

Kayla Compton's height and weight

The actress is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-28-40 inches or 91-71-101 centimetres. She has green eyes and brown hair.

FAQs

When was Kayla Compton born? The American actress was born in 1990 in Salinas, California, United States. How old is Kayla Compton? As of 2022, she is 32 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. When is Kayla Compton's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 3 February. What does Kayla Compton do for a living? She is an American actress, writer, director and producer. What movies are Kayla Compton? She has 18 acting credits under her name. Some of the TV series and movies she has appeared in include Highway to Havasu, Attack of the Killer Donuts and The Flash. What is Kayla Compton's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Is Kayla Compton's Instagram verified? Yes, it is. She has more than 203 thousand followers.

Kayla Compton is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. Her breakthrough role came after she was cast in a recurring role on the hit TV show The Flash.

