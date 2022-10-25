Katia Washington’s biography: who is Denzel Washington’s daughter?

Katia Washington is a rising producer and production assistant from the United States of America. She came into the spotlight as the eldest daughter of Denzel Washington, a prominent American actor, director and producer. Katia currently works as a production executive at Bron Studios.

The American producer with her family in Hollywood during the 47th American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby theatre on 6 June 2019. Photo: Frederic J. BROWN

Source: Getty Images

Katia Washington gained recognition as a producer in 2012 when she worked on the film Django Unchained. She has also worked on several other projects, such as Assassination Nation (2018) as co-producer and Fences (2016) as associate producer.

Profile summary

Real name Katia Washington Gender Female Date of birth 27 November 1987 Age 34 years old (as of October 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Santa Monica, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Unknown Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Denzel Washington Mother Pauletta Washington Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education Yale University Profession Producer Net worth $2 million

Katia Washington’s biography

The rising producer was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America and currently resides in Santa Monica, California, USA. She is an American national of black heritage. Her parents are Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington.

Katia Washington's parents at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Her father is a prominent actor, director and producer known for his roles in various films such as Fences (2016), The Book of Eli (2010) and Antwone Fisher (2002). Her mother is also an actress and musician best known for her roles in Philadelphia, Antwone Fisher, and Steps.

After completing her high school education, she enrolled at Yale University in 2006 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in History in 2010.

Who are Katia Washington’s siblings?

The producer grew up alongside three siblings, John David and twins Olivia Rashelle and Malcolm. Her older brother John is an actor, producer and former professional football player. He is famous for paying Ricky Jerret in the HBO comedy series Ballers. Her younger sister Olivia is also an actress known for The Butler (2013), The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) and The Little Things (2021).

How old is Katia Washington?

Denzel Washington's daughter is 34 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27 November 1987. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career highlights

Katia Washington is a rising producer and production assistant. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked at Bron Studios as a production executive since 2018.

She professionally commenced her filmmaking journey in 2012, when she worked as an editorial production assistant in Django Unchained.

In 2014, she landed the role of a post-production assistant in The Equalizer. Since then, she has landed several other production roles, such as on The Birth of a Nation (2016) and Fences (2016), where he worked alongside her father.

Below is a list of some of the projects that she has worked on as a producer;

Sharp Stick (producer)

(producer) Breaking (executive producer)

(executive producer) Malcolm & Marie (co-executive producer)

(co-executive producer) Pieces of a Woman (co-executive producer)

(co-executive producer) Assassination Nation (co-producer)

(co-producer) Fences (associate producer)

What is Katia Washington’s net worth?

The American-based producer has an alleged net worth of $2 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her job as a producer.

The American producer and her father Denzel Washington present the Best Movie award onstage during the 18th Annual MTV Movie Awards on 31 May 2009 in Universal City, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Is Denzel Washington's daughter gay?

Katia has managed to keep her personal life away from the public limelight. However, in 2017, there were claims that she was gay and even had an interracial relationship with a lady called Colleen, a professional costume designer. It was reported that Katie's rumoured partner had several pictures of themselves on her social media platforms, including her profile photo.

Katia and Colleen allegedly attended several LGBTQ campaigns and women's rights marches together, and Colleen is a proud advocate of LGBTQ rights. Despite the speculations, neither Katie nor her reported partner Colleen has confirmed any information about the relationship.

Katia Washington’s height and weight

The American celebrity is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Katia Washington

Katie Washington is a rising producer and production assistant who has made a name in the entertainment industry despite being the daughter of a celebrity. Since beginning her production career, she has landed several production roles.

