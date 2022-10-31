Evan Joseph Asher’s biography: who is Jenny McCarthy’s son?

Evan Joseph Asher is a celebrity child from the United States. He gained public attention as the son of an actress, model, activist, TV host, author and screenwriter Jenny McCarthy and her former husband, John Mallory Asher, actor, director and screenwriter.

Evan Joseph Asher is a celebrity kid who has become famous because of his popular parents. He is also a budding social media personality with a YouTube channel, where he posts gaming content.

Profile summary

Full name Evan Joseph Asher Gender Male Date of date 18 May 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Hazel Father John Mallory Asher Mother Jenny McCarthy Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Natalie Gallo High school St. Charles East High School College Elgin Community College Profession Social media personality Instagram @evanjasher

Evan Joseph Asher's biography

The social media personality was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Evan's parents are Jenny McCarthy and John Mallory Asher. His mother is a TV host, actress, author, activist and screenwriter, while his father is an actor, director and screenwriter.

His parents tied the knot on 11 September 1999 and divorced in 2005, not long after Evan was diagnosed with autism. It is alleged that Evan's condition was the reason for their divorce. His mother is married to Donnie Wahlberg, an actor, producer, singer and songwriter. Their wedding was held on 31 August 2014.

The YouTuber has two step-siblings, Xavier Wahlberg and Elijah Wahlberg, from his stepfather's former marriage with Kimberly Fey.

Evan was diagnosed with autism at the age of two years. Due to Evan's condition, his mother has been raising autism awareness by writing a few books about her journey with Evan. The titles of the books are Louder Than Word: A Mother's Journey in Healing Autism, Mother Warriors: A Nation of Parents Healing Autism Against All Odds and Healing and Preventing Autism.

In addition, she has been associated with autism organisations and campaigns. She is the founder of Talk About Curing Autism and Generation Rescue Organisations. Evan Joseph Asher's father directed a film in 2016, A Boy Called Po, based on his relationship with Evan. He aimed to bring positivity and acceptance towards autism.

Education

The celebrity kid graduated in May 2021 from Saint Charles East High School in Illinois, United States. He is currently a student at Elgin Community College.

What is Evan Joseph Asher's age?

The social media personality is 20 years old as of 2022. He was born on 18 May 2002. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Jenny McCarthy's son is a social media personality. He initially created a YouTube channel, Evan Asher’s Gaming USA, on 13 December 2013, which he currently runs with his friends. He mostly uploads gaming content on the channel. As of this writing, the channel has amassed 11 thousand subscribers.

Evan is active on Instagram, where he occasionally shares photos of himself with friends, workout photos, and short videos. He currently boasts 52 thousand followers. He is also active on TikTok, with almost three thousand followers.

What is Evan Joseph Asher's height?

The American gamer is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs about 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Fast facts about Evan Joseph Asher

How old is Jenny McCarthy's son? He is 20 years old as of 2022. When is Evan Joseph Asher's birthday? He marks his birthday on 18 May annually. Who is Evan Asher's father? His father is called John Mallory Asher. Where is Evan Joseph Asher now? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Evan Joseph Asher's college name? He is currently studying at Elgin Community College. Is Evan Joseph Asher dating? Yes, the YouTuber is currently in a relationship with Natalie Gallo. What is Evan Joseph Asher's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Evan Joseph Asher is a video editor, gamer, YouTuber, and social media personality. He is widely recognised as the son of the model, actress, activist, author, and screenwriter Jenny McCarthy, and director and actor John Mallory Asher. He is currently studying at Elgin Community College.

