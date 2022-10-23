Global site navigation

Meredith Garretson’s biography: age, husband, measurements
Сelebrity biographies

Meredith Garretson's biography: age, husband, measurements

by  Isaac Wangethi

Meredith Garretson is an actress from the United States. She is popularly known for appearing as Kate Hawthorne in the TV series Resident Alien. She is also famous for her appearances on The Offer and Fosse Verdon.

Meredith Garretson
Photo: @meredithgarretson on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Meredith Garretson started her acting career in 2011 when she starred in the film titled Blissestraße. Since then, she has been featured in several films and shows, including Elementary and Luada-Kinshasa. She is the founder of LabRats, a theatre company.

Profile summary

Full nameMeredith Autry Garretson (née Holcomb)
GenderFemale
Birthday27 April
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthWashington, DC, United States
Current residenceGreenpoint, Brooklyn, New York, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'4"
Height in centimetres163
Weight in pounds119
Weight in kilograms54
Body measurements in inches34-24-34
Body measurements in centimetres86-61-86
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
HusbandDaniel Garretson
UniversityNew York University
ProfessionActress
Instagram@meredithgarretson

Meredith Garretson's biography

The American actress was born in Washington, D.C, United States to her parents Laurie and Mark Holcomb. She was raised alongside her sister Cassie. She currently lives in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York, USA.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts, she later upgraded her studies and obtained a Master of Fine Arts, Acting from New York University. She also trained in Meisner Technique at the Maggie Flanigan Studio.

How old is Meredith Garretson?

Meredith Garretson's age remains a mystery. She was allegedly born in 1983, making her 39 years old as of 2022, but this information is not official. She celebrates her birthday on 27 April every year. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Meredith is an actress. Her prowess in acting has enabled her to work in several productions. She is the founder of LabRats, a New York-based theatre company.

The American actress made her professional acting debut in 2011 in the movie Blissestraße where she portrayed the character of Rodney. Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she was cast as Kate Hawthorne in the TV series Resident Alien.

Meredith Garretson's filmography

Below is the list of her movies and TV series according to her IMDb profile.

YearMovies and TV showsRole
Paint Made Flesh (post-production)Willa
2019S*xy Dreams
2021-2022Resident AlienKate Hawthorne
2022The OfferAli MacGraw
2021She Watches from the WoodsJune Martin
2019-2020Prodigal SonKimberly
2019Fosse/VerdonBridget
2018ElementaryLydia Winchell
2018The Good FightReese
2014Luanda-KinshasaMusician's Girlfriend
2013Two-Bit Taj MahalSally Faye Redmond
2013C:299, 792 Kilometres Per Second
2011BlissestraßeRodney

Who is Meredith Garretson's husband?

The American actress is married to Daniel Garretson, a photographer. The two have been dating since 2013, got engaged in August 2014 and tied the knot on 25 June 2016.

What are Meredith Garretson's measurements?

The famous actress is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs around 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches or 86-61-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Meredith Garretson

  1. Who is Meredith Garretson? She is an American actress.
  2. When is Meredith Garretson's birthday? She marks her birthday on 27 April.
  3. Who is Meredith Garretson's husband? She is married to Daniel Garretson.
  4. What is Meredith Garretson's height? The actress is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.
  5. Where is Meredith Garretson from? She hails from Washington, D.C, United States.
  6. Where does Meredith Garretson live? She currently resides in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York, USA.

Meredith Garretson is an American actress recognized for her roles in various movies and television series such as The Offer and Resident Alien. She currently has 13 acting credits under her name. She is the founder of a theatre company, LabRats.

