Meredith Garretson’s biography: age, husband, measurements

Meredith Garretson is an actress from the United States. She is popularly known for appearing as Kate Hawthorne in the TV series Resident Alien. She is also famous for her appearances on The Offer and Fosse Verdon.

Meredith Garretson started her acting career in 2011 when she starred in the film titled Blissestraße. Since then, she has been featured in several films and shows, including Elementary and Luada-Kinshasa. She is the founder of LabRats, a theatre company.

Profile summary

Full name Meredith Autry Garretson (née Holcomb) Gender Female Birthday 27 April Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Washington, DC, United States Current residence Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Daniel Garretson University New York University Profession Actress Instagram @meredithgarretson

Meredith Garretson's biography

The American actress was born in Washington, D.C, United States to her parents Laurie and Mark Holcomb. She was raised alongside her sister Cassie. She currently lives in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York, USA.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts, she later upgraded her studies and obtained a Master of Fine Arts, Acting from New York University. She also trained in Meisner Technique at the Maggie Flanigan Studio.

How old is Meredith Garretson?

Meredith Garretson's age remains a mystery. She was allegedly born in 1983, making her 39 years old as of 2022, but this information is not official. She celebrates her birthday on 27 April every year. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Meredith is an actress. Her prowess in acting has enabled her to work in several productions. She is the founder of LabRats, a New York-based theatre company.

The American actress made her professional acting debut in 2011 in the movie Blissestraße where she portrayed the character of Rodney. Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she was cast as Kate Hawthorne in the TV series Resident Alien.

Meredith Garretson's filmography

Below is the list of her movies and TV series according to her IMDb profile.

Year Movies and TV shows Role Paint Made Flesh (post-production) Willa 2019 S*xy Dreams 2021-2022 Resident Alien Kate Hawthorne 2022 The Offer Ali MacGraw 2021 She Watches from the Woods June Martin 2019-2020 Prodigal Son Kimberly 2019 Fosse/Verdon Bridget 2018 Elementary Lydia Winchell 2018 The Good Fight Reese 2014 Luanda-Kinshasa Musician's Girlfriend 2013 Two-Bit Taj Mahal Sally Faye Redmond 2013 C:299, 792 Kilometres Per Second 2011 Blissestraße Rodney

Who is Meredith Garretson's husband?

The American actress is married to Daniel Garretson, a photographer. The two have been dating since 2013, got engaged in August 2014 and tied the knot on 25 June 2016.

What are Meredith Garretson's measurements?

The famous actress is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs around 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches or 86-61-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Meredith Garretson

Who is Meredith Garretson? She is an American actress. When is Meredith Garretson's birthday? She marks her birthday on 27 April. Who is Meredith Garretson's husband? She is married to Daniel Garretson. What is Meredith Garretson's height? The actress is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Where is Meredith Garretson from? She hails from Washington, D.C, United States. Where does Meredith Garretson live? She currently resides in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York, USA.

Meredith Garretson is an American actress recognized for her roles in various movies and television series such as The Offer and Resident Alien. She currently has 13 acting credits under her name. She is the founder of a theatre company, LabRats.

