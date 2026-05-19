Lateef Adedimeji has opened up on how his relationship with wife Mo Bimpe started from friendship before love entered the picture

The actor shared a short but deep relationship advice while responding to a fan’s question during an interview

Fans also revisited old interviews where Mo Bimpe repeatedly described Lateef as “family” and “like a brother” before their wedding announcement

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has shared the simple relationship principle that helped him win the heart of his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The movie star made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about love, friendship, and how their relationship quietly grew behind the scenes before they shocked fans with their wedding announcement in 2021.

Legit.ng reported that the couple recently welcomed a triplet after five years of marriage.

Lateef Adedimeji says his relationship with wife Mo Bimpe started from friendship before love entered the picture. Photos: Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

According to Lateef, the secret was not complicated.

“Marry your friend,” the actor said while responding to a curious fan who asked how he managed to build a relationship with Mo Bimpe despite her publicly insisting they were only friends at the time.

Before their marriage became public, Mo Bimpe had consistently denied being romantically involved with Lateef.

In several interviews, the actress described him as “family” and even compared him to a brother, making many fans believe there was nothing emotional happening between them.

At the time, their chemistry in movies and social media appearances had already made many Nigerians suspicious.

“Lateef is family, he’s like a brother to me,” she had once said in an interview that has now resurfaced online.

However, behind the scenes, their friendship was quietly evolving into something deeper.

The duo often referred to themselves as “playmates” and “prayer partners,” leaving subtle clues that only became obvious after they announced their marriage.

In December 2021, the couple finally confirmed what many fans had speculated for years.

Their wedding announcement immediately became one of the biggest celebrity moments in Nollywood that year.

Sharing beautiful pre-wedding photos online at the time, the couple wrote:

“Today, I married my best friend.”

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Lateef Adedimeji's comment

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@69Dekunbi stated:

"Muslim asked Christian for marriage then decided to meet at an Egun Festival for family discussions on it Yoruba no get problem rara"

@Akinluvmore noted:

"The part that got me is "Ama se adura , ama bere si". If you like just be jumping on any bad wagon make u no get sense. Challenges fit dey and tough times will come but the initial steps of prayers before the journey does a lot in Marriage. Congratulations and best wishes again to the family."

Lateef Adedimeji shares a short but deep piece of relationship advice while responding to a fan’s question during an interview. Photo: Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

Blogger criticised over comment about Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng previously reported that a blogger came under fire over his derogatory remark about actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, in 2025. The Instagram blogger, who called out the actress boldly, claimed she had no womb.

According to the blogger, it would take only divine intervention for the actress to have a child. On Friday, May 1, 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe announced the birth of not just a child but triplets, stirring excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

After the announcement, Nigerians in high numbers flooded the blogger's page who had made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe with clapbacks.

Source: Legit.ng