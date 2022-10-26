Coco Quinn’s biography: age, height, birthday, sisters, net worth

Coco Quinn is a young professional dancer, actress, singer, model, and social media personality. She first came into the spotlight after appearing in the reality TV show Dance Moms. She is also recognized for her role as Katie on the popular Brat series Mani and Chicken Girls. Furthermore, she is a popular social media personality with a massive fan base across various social media platforms.

Coco Quinn has been passionate about singing and dancing from a tender age. She performed at multiple events before entering the music and acting industry. She is part of the mini-elite competition team Molly's Monsters. As a singer, she released her debut single titled What I Love About Me in July 2020.

Profile summary

Real name Coco Rochelle Quinn Gender Female Date of birth 7 June 2008 Age 14 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’11’’ Height in centimetres 150 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Jeannie Quinn Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, dancer, actress, model, influencer Net worth $400,000 Instagram @cocoquinn3 YouTube Coco Quinn TikTok @cocoquinnb Facebook @Coco Quinn

Coco Quinn’s biography

The professional dancer was born Coco Rochelle Quinn in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, where she currently resides. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her mother is Jeannie Quinn; she is also a professional dancer.

Who are Coco Quinn’s siblings?

She grew up alongside three elder siblings, a brother named Tyler Quinn and two sisters named Kaylee and Rihanna. Her sisters are dancers and social media personalities.

How old is Coco Quinn?

The social media personality is 14 years old as of 2022. When is Coco Quinn's birthday? She was born on 7 June 2008. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Coco Quinn’s career

Coco Quinn is a young singer, dancer, model, and social media personality. She began training as a gymnast and dancer at age of 2 at Dance Precision with her sisters. She is highly skilled in rhythmic gymnastics, lyrical, hip hop, tumbling tap, classical ballet and jazz.

Coco came into the limelight in 2016 after appearing in the American reality TV show Dance Moms alongside her mother. She also participated in a mini-elite competition team called Molly's Monsters at Dance Precisions. She competed in the Showbiz Talent Competition in California and was placed first overall in the petite diamond line.

She is also a singer and released her debut single titled What I Love About Me in July 2020, available on Deezer, YouTube, and other music platforms. She has also collaborated with other rising artists, including JD McCrary, Jam Jr, Stefan Benz, and Gavin Magnus. Some of her other songs are listed below;

Secrets

All I Want For Christmas is You

Drivers License

Baby

Stuck With You

Feel Me

Rare

Lose You To Love Me

Beautiful Lies

Write About My Life

Stories

Aside from singing and dancing, Coco is also an actress who has appeared in a few movies and TV shows. She is best known for her role as Katie in the popular Brat series Mani and Chicken Girls. She made her acting debut in 2016 at the age of 6 when she appeared in the TV series Stitchers as Kirsten Clarke. Here is a list of some of the movies and TV series she has appeared in;

Stitchers

Mani

Sawyer Sharbino

Chicken Girls

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

She is also a popular social media personality. Her Instagram account boasts over 2.2 million followers. Her TikTok account has accumulated over 4.6 million followers and 74.1 million likes at the time of writing.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 31 March 2010, and as of this writing, it has amassed almost 1.7 million subscribers. She uploads her music, challenges, pranks, Q&As, DIY, fashion and beauty-related content. Furthermore, her Facebook account has 218 thousand followers.

What is Coco Quinn’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the young American singer has an estimated net worth of $400 thousand. Her net worth is largely attributed to earnings from her thriving entertainment career.

Who is Coco Quinn’s boyfriend?

The social media personality is not dating anyone now; she is seemingly single. However, she was previously in a relationship with Gavin Magnus, an American social media personality and actor. The two started dating in 2019 and broke up in 2021.

How tall is Coco Quinn?

The Young American dancer is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 99 pounds or 45 kilograms.

Fast facts about Coco Quinn

How did Coco Quinn become famous? She first gained prominence after appearing in Dance Moms' television series alongside her mother. What is the real name of Coco Quinn? Her real name is Coco Rochelle Quinn. What is Coco Quinn's age? She is 14 years old as of 2022. She was born on 7 June 2008. What is Coco Quinn’s zodiac sign? She is a Gemini. Who are Coco Quinn's sisters? They are called Kaylee and Rihanna. She also has a brother named Tyler. Who are Coco Quinn's parents? Her mother is called Jeannie Quinn. However, the identity of her father remains a mystery. What is Coco Quinn's height? She is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall. How much is Coco Quinn worth? The young singer has an estimated net worth of $400 thousand.

Coco Quinn is a young multi-talented dancer, actress, singer, and social media personality who has made significant achievements in her career. As a result, she boasts a massive following on various social media platforms. She has released numerous songs and boasts eight acting credits under her name.

